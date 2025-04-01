Heavy rainfall set to drench 25 Thai provinces including Bangkok

Thailand is set for a drenching as the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) warns of heavy rainfall battering 25 provinces, including Bangkok. Forecasters say up to 30% of the affected regions will be hit by severe weather, with strong winds, hail, and flash floods posing a serious threat.

Residents are urged to stay on high alert as the storm rolls in, bringing chaos to roads and communities. The TMD has advised people to secure loose objects, avoid flood-prone areas, and brace for potentially destructive conditions.

In the south, rainfall is expected to intensify, with some areas experiencing very heavy downpours and gusty winds. This is due to an easterly wind wave moving across the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.

Residents in these areas should remain vigilant, as the accumulated rainfall could lead to flash floods and overflowing rivers, particularly in mountainous regions and areas near waterways.

Meanwhile, the northern and central regions are likely to experience summer storms characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds, and occasional hail. Lightning strikes are also possible in certain areas. This weather is influenced by a moderate high-pressure system from China covering northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea while the country experiences hot weather.

People in affected areas should avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms and stay away from large trees, unstable structures, and billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and livestock, as well as maintain health amid changing weather conditions.

In the Gulf of Thailand, wave activity is expected to increase, with the lower gulf experiencing waves between 1 to 2 metres high, and over 2 metres in stormy areas. The upper gulf and the Andaman Sea will see waves around 1 metre high, with greater heights in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners are advised to navigate cautiously and steer clear of stormy zones. Dust and haze levels in upper Thailand range from moderate to high but are expected to decrease due to stronger winds.

Weather forecast

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates hot to very hot conditions in the north, with hazy skies and thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, mainly in provinces like Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Lamphun. Temperatures will range from 21 to 40 degrees Celsius, with southeast winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the northeastern region, thunderstorms will cover 10% of the area, with most activity in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram. Temperatures will range from 18 to 34 degrees Celsius, with eastern winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

The central region will experience thunderstorms in 30% of the area, notably in Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 24 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The eastern region will see thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 34 degrees Celsius, with southeast winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour and wave heights around 1 metre, increasing to over 2 metres in stormy areas.

In the southern (east coast) region, thunderstorms will cover 40% of the area, particularly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla, with temperatures ranging from 23 to 34 degrees Celsius.

The southern (west coast) region will see thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi, with temperatures between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius reported by KhaoSod.

In Bangkok and the surrounding areas, thunderstorms will affect 30% of the area, with strong winds in some parts. Temperatures will range from 25 to 34 degrees Celsius, with southeast winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.