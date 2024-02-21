Khon Kaen University: Copyright infringement by Miss Global

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Assistant Professor Pachon Akapram, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts at Khon Kaen University, revealed that Miss Global had brazenly used the music of one of their students without permission.

Third-year student Nathapong Detboon’s masterpiece was allegedly commandeered for the Apsara Thai Traditional Dance performance during the pageant’s final round in Cambodia on January 16.

According to Assistant Professor Pachon, the university, as the rightful copyright holder, was never approached for consent by the pageant organisers. The illicit use of the music didn’t stop there: it was shamelessly played not once, but twice during the national costume competition and even featured in a promotional video.

As if that wasn’t scandalous enough, the Apsara Thai Traditional Dance performance, featuring Khon Kaen University students, had garnered a staggering two million views on YouTube, drawing praise from international viewers, reported Bangkok Post.

In response to this flagrant violation of intellectual property rights, Assistant Professor Pachon declared that the legal affairs division of Khon Kaen University would be taking decisive action. A formal complaint is set to be lodged with both the Department of Intellectual Property and the Economic Crime Suppression Division.

