Phuket church group come to the rescue of suffering soi dog | The Thaiger

Phuket church group come to the rescue of suffering soi dog
Members of the Zion of God Church in Phuket came to the rescue of a suffering street dog last Saturday after finding the poor pooch outside the church in Talad Nuea with maggot-infest head wounds.
The group contacted Soi Dog Foundation for help who confirmed they would dispatch their animal rescue officers to collect the dog the following day. Fearing he might stray from the church grounds before then, the group rushed him to Thong Lor Chalong Phuket Pet Hospital in Chalong where he received some initial treatment and was admitted overnight. He was transported to the Soi Dog shelter in Mai Khao on Sunday, October 4.
Soi Dog veterinarian Kirati Mongkolmarn confirmed that the dog, who has been named Orlan, will receive wound reconstruction surgery at the shelter’s state-of-the-art dog hospital once he is strong enough for the procedure. He will also receive ongoing treatment for a number of health issues, including severe anaemia, dermatitis, a tick infestation and a suspected blood parasite.
“For a 10 year old dog like Orlan, living on the streets is difficult. He has many health issues and severe maggot wounds on his left eye and left ear which we believe he has had for at least 2 weeks. Thank you to everyone who took the time and effort to help him. We will be monitoring his condition closely and hope he will recover soon.”
Rachaporn Kornkumpanart, one of the church’s worship team who co-ordinated Orlan’s rescue, urged the public to help street animals in their communities where possible.
“If a dog receives treatment quickly, they will have a better chance of survival and recovery. Therefore, I would like to ask people in our community to keep an eye out for street animals in need and give them a hand if possible.”
We’re wishing Orlan better days ahead and a swift recovery, and a big thanks to the member of the Church who took the time and trouble to help the street dog get a second chance and a better future.
To report a sick or injured street dog or cat in Phuket to Soi Dog during shelter hours (Monday-Friday 8am-5pm)…
EMAIL: clinic@soidog.org
TELEPHONE: 076 681 029
If you see an animal in Phuket outside of shelter hours whose life you believe is in danger unless it receives immediate, emergency treatment, call the emergency hotline on 098 927 9698.
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
Thailand is lifting its 6 month ban on international tourists, allowing only those who are on a Special Tourist Visa to arrive on select charter flights, but there are conflicting reports on when exactly they will arrive. Many reports say the tourists should arrive on Thursday, but a recent report from a respected Thai media outlet claims the plans are delayed.
Many reports, including from the Nation News Bureau of Thailand run by the Public Relations Department of Thailand, say a group of Chinese nationals will arrive on Thursday, flying directly from China to Phuket on a chartered AirAsia flight endorsed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. But a recent report from the Thai language business journal Thansettakij says there has been a delay due to “many points in the process,” but tourists should arrive before October 20.
The Phuket News tried to clarify the reports with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, but he was unavailable and the Chief of the Phuket Public Relations Offices declined to comment.
Last week, the governor said during an event that he had not been officially informed about the plans to have tourists arrive at the Phuket International Airport on Thursday.
“I have not received any official information from the CCSA yet, but I have already seen the news in the media.”
According to Thansettakji, the Chinese tourists are actually business travellers entering under tours organised by the Thailand Longstay Company. The Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT, is a major shareholder in the company. Thansettakji also says TAT is also organising the charter flight.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.
Phuket luxury resorts become quarantine facilities for travellers on the Special Tourist Visa
Thailand is opening its doors this week after a 6 month ban on international tourists, catering to those on the new Special Tourist Visa who have time on their hands and money to spend. The first group will arrive to Phuket from China on Thursday, but they all have to go through a mandatory 14 day quarantine and it isn’t cheap in Phuket.
Most of the government approved quarantine facilities in Phuket are luxury hotels. The Senses Resort in Phuket offers quarantine packages for their private pool villas starting at 260,000 baht and go up to 590,000 baht for a family of four. While it’s pricey, the resort owner Suppachoke Laongphet says it doesn’t generate much income.
“We won’t make much profit from these special clients because of the expenses involved … We had to find other sources of income to support our staff and the local economy.”
A lot of preparation has gone into preparing the resort for quarantine guests. The resort’s staff were trained on Covid-19 prevention measures such as how to spot infections and what protective equipment to wear when interacting with the guests. The resort also got rid of some cushions to make the disinfecting easier.
Once the tourists are released from quarantine, officials hope they will help boost Phuket’s economy that heavily relies on foreign tourists. Before the pandemic, tourism made up 93% of Phuket’s income. The island province has been in a crisis since the halt on international travel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Now more than 70% of the island’s businesses are closed.
But some say the Special Tourist Visa scheme won’t be even slightly close to enough to save the country’s battered tourist economy. President of Thai Travel Agents Vichit Prakobkoson is pushing to end the 14 day quarantine for foreign tourists travelling from countries classified as a very low risk for spreading Covid-19. He says the thought of quarantine “repulses” many potential tourists.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket woman dies shortly after eating mangrove horseshoe crab
A 46 year old woman died after eating a horseshoe crab she caught in a mangrove forest near her home in Phuket’s Muang district. After eating the shellfish, Wanthana Phutcho vomited, complained of a headache and had trouble walking. She fell unconscious and died on the way to a hospital.
Some people have mistaken mangrove horseshoe crabs, which are poisonous, with Southeast Asian horseshoe crabs, which are commonly eaten in Thailand and sold at markets. In the past, the Ministry of Public Health warned that consuming the mangrove horseshoe crabs and their eggs can be life threatening. They say the plankton mangrove horseshoe crabs eat are poisonous to humans.
Wanthana collected molluscs at the nearby mangrove yesterday morning and caught 3 horseshoe crabs, according to her mother, 64 year old Somjai Kingwongsa. When Wanthana got home, she grilled a horseshoe crab and ate it. Shortly after eating, she vomited and couldn’t walk steadily.
Somjai says they first went to the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation Hospital, but the staff advised her to take Wanthana to Vachira Phuket Hospital. But Wanthana got worse on the way and her mother called the emergency line. She was unconscious when the ambulance arrived and emergency responders gave her CPR, but she died soon after they arrived.
Doctors at the Vachira Phuket Hospital later examined the woman’s body and confirmed that the woman died from eating the poisonous crab meat.
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | National News Bureau of Thailand
