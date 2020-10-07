image
image
Pattaya

Pattaya officials to examine plans for light rail network

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya officials to examine plans for light rail network | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Pattaya Watchdog
The coordinator of a feasibility study into a light railway project for Pattaya says findings will shortly be submitted to officials for consideration. It’s one of those many infrastructure projects that has been long discussed with multiple ‘feasibility studies’ conducted. At this stage, it’s understood a monorail, rather than trams, is being suggested as the best option for Pattaya.

Siraphop Suwannakase says if approved, the light rail network would take shape in 3 stages. The first phase, from 2020 to 2026, would involve the construction of a Green Line route covering over 8 kilometres, with 13 stations. Construction will also begin on a Purple Line, running from the Nong Prue area of the city to Muang Pattaya 8 School. The line would be set for completion in phase 2 of the project, expected to run from 2027 to 2031. The third phase, from 2032 to 2036, will see construction of the Red Line, which will run along Jomtien Sai 2 Road, Pattaya Sai 2 Road, and Dolphin Circle.

Fares on the monorail network are estimated to start at 16 baht for the first kilometre, rising to a maximum of 45 baht.

The project is expected to cost 20.8 billion baht and will also feature a 40 rai park and ride facility. There are also plans to build a shopping mall, condo development and sky park nearby. In addition to the light rail project, the Eastern Economic Corridor Committee wants to build a high-speed rail connection between 3 major airports and expand U-Tapao airport, which serves Pattaya and Rayong.

The EECC is actively pushing to develop the eastern provinces of Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chachoengsao and improve the logistics offering in the region. The EEC’s postcard project is a high-speed railway linking the three main airports in the region – Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang Airports, and the U-Tapao airport servicing Pattaya, and the wider Chon Buri province, and Rayong.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Mike

    October 7, 2020 at 11:28 am

    More expensive than the Hong Kong MTR

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Glenn

    October 7, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    Nuts and more nuts! Let’s for the 100th time tear up the roads to make way for a monorail, with money that hasn’t been allocated, for tourists that are not here and questionable if or when they will return. Stick with the baht bus.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 7, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    What happened to the public bus service they had in Pattaya? Was there too many baht buses, and motor cycle taxis to allow it to continue?
    This new idea will be dropped, a pity for certain Thais making money from feasibility studies . . .

    Reply

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
SOURCE: Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
