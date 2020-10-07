Pattaya officials to examine plans for light rail network | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya officials to examine plans for light rail network
The coordinator of a feasibility study into a light railway project for Pattaya says findings will shortly be submitted to officials for consideration. It’s one of those many infrastructure projects that has been long discussed with multiple ‘feasibility studies’ conducted. At this stage, it’s understood a monorail, rather than trams, is being suggested as the best option for Pattaya.
Siraphop Suwannakase says if approved, the light rail network would take shape in 3 stages. The first phase, from 2020 to 2026, would involve the construction of a Green Line route covering over 8 kilometres, with 13 stations. Construction will also begin on a Purple Line, running from the Nong Prue area of the city to Muang Pattaya 8 School. The line would be set for completion in phase 2 of the project, expected to run from 2027 to 2031. The third phase, from 2032 to 2036, will see construction of the Red Line, which will run along Jomtien Sai 2 Road, Pattaya Sai 2 Road, and Dolphin Circle.
Fares on the monorail network are estimated to start at 16 baht for the first kilometre, rising to a maximum of 45 baht.
The project is expected to cost 20.8 billion baht and will also feature a 40 rai park and ride facility. There are also plans to build a shopping mall, condo development and sky park nearby. In addition to the light rail project, the Eastern Economic Corridor Committee wants to build a high-speed rail connection between 3 major airports and expand U-Tapao airport, which serves Pattaya and Rayong.
The EECC is actively pushing to develop the eastern provinces of Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chachoengsao and improve the logistics offering in the region. The EEC’s postcard project is a high-speed railway linking the three main airports in the region – Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang Airports, and the U-Tapao airport servicing Pattaya, and the wider Chon Buri province, and Rayong.
Crime
Pattaya woman accused of prostituting granddaughter to repay gambling debts
A 16 year old girl has been taken into care, amid reports her grandmother forced her to sleep with a loan shark and a friend to repay the older woman’s gambling debts. The 57 year old Pattaya woman faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, as well as that of the loan shark and the friend, both of whom face human trafficking charges.
Nation Thailand reports that the young girl’s mother reported the abuse to the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women on September 2, after hearing about it from neighbours and friends. Although the child was taken into the foundation’s care the following day, it took her nearly 3 weeks to talk about what she endured, admitting she’d been forced to sleep with men to repay her grandmother’s debts. She has now filed an official police report.
It’s understood the older woman has accumulated a lot of debt due to a gambling addiction, with her 33 year old daughter, mother to the teenage girl, admitting her mother also tried in the past to get her to sleep with men she owed money to, but gave up when she got married.
Chon Buri
Worst flood in years Chon Buri residents say, Pattaya City officials plan to build a flood barrier
Flooding from the weekend’s heavy storms damaged homes and local beaches in Pattaya and Banglamung in the Chon Buri province, with water levels on some roads 10 to 80 centimetres high. Some residents say it was the worst flood in years. Pattaya City officials are planning to build a flood barrier to prevent future flooding, according to Banglamung Sheriff Amnat Charoensri.
At least 10 homes in the Banglamung area were severely damaged, according to Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem. Water flooded homes at levels rose up to 30 centimetres, residents say. At some houses, walls completely collapsed, the Pattaya News reports. Many were sleeping during the storm and could not save their valuable belongings. Some say it’s the worst flood in years.
The mayor along with the Banglamung Sheriff and other Pattaya officials visited residents whose homes where damaged by the storm and handed out survival packages. The sheriff says city officials and volunteers are helping to clean up affected areas and repair property battered by the storms.
Events
Pattaya to host eating contest next weekend, everyone welcome
Pattaya will host a big eating contest next weekend with everyone welcome to join in the fun. Registration is now open for 4 person teams as well as individual contestants to participate in “The War Eating Contest 2020 #1.” The event will be held at the Royal Garden Plaza shopping centre with prizes worth more than 100,000 baht. Even organisers say they expect up to 40 teams to register for the contest on October 10 and 11.
The eating contest requires participants to eat 60 CP brand sausages as fast as they can within 5 minutes with only 5 teams advancing to the final round. Runner-ups can choose to take a further challenge of eating 100 sausages as fast as they can in 10 minutes, with the most amount of sausages eaten the fastest winning the competition.
The team rounds will compete the first day with the individual teams competing the second day. Those who prove themselves to be among the 100 fastest eaters will be challenged to eat 3 x 6 inch Subway sandwiches within 5 minutes. Organisers say the winners will receive a 2 night hotel voucher to the Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, a 20,000 baht and 10,000 baht VIP Gift Card and a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Thailand certificate.
Ripley’s Thailand Facebook Page or www.ripleysthailand.com has all of the info to register. Organisers say the contest is open to all ages, sex and nationalities although minors will need to sign a waiver. There is a 700 baht registration fee which varies depending on the event.
Mike
October 7, 2020 at 11:28 am
More expensive than the Hong Kong MTR
Glenn
October 7, 2020 at 12:37 pm
Nuts and more nuts! Let’s for the 100th time tear up the roads to make way for a monorail, with money that hasn’t been allocated, for tourists that are not here and questionable if or when they will return. Stick with the baht bus.
Toby Andrews
October 7, 2020 at 12:40 pm
What happened to the public bus service they had in Pattaya? Was there too many baht buses, and motor cycle taxis to allow it to continue?
This new idea will be dropped, a pity for certain Thais making money from feasibility studies . . .