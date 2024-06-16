Phuket boosts tourism safety with new lifeguard training initiative

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS Phuket) is spearheading a workshop to bolster water tourism safety in the Andaman Tourism Development Zone. The Generation 1 project commenced on June 14 and continues through today at the Nai Yang Beach Resort & Spa and Sirinat National Park.

Key attendees include Panlop Prajong, a policy and planning analyst at MoTS Phuket, and Sanansin Chalermmuang from the Phuket branch of the Tourism Council of Thailand. Lifeguards from both the public and private sectors are participating in this comprehensive training.

“Phuket Province, as the chair of the Andaman Tourism Development Zone, has received budget allocations from the Office of the Permanent Secretary and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to enhance the safety potential of water tourism within the zone.”

The initiative aims to train personnel involved in tourism to effectively respond to water emergencies and provide life-saving assistance, said Sanansin.

“This will efficiently address fundamental issues and maximise effectiveness, ultimately promoting the tourism image of Phuket Province and the Andaman Tourism Development Zone.”

The training encompasses surf safety, resuscitation techniques, and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Lifeguards receive instruction from Phuket’s Life Saving Thailand School, accredited by the Ministry of Education, on water safety in both pools and natural water sources.

Participants undergo theoretical and practical training in basic rescue skills, self-survival techniques, floating and treading water, rip current escape techniques, and basic life support. Training sessions are conducted in both pool and sea environments, reported The Phuket News.

Kamonphan Chalermsakulrat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office, emphasised the significance of tourism image and tourist safety to the lifeguards.

“This comprehensive training program aims to equip lifeguard personnel with the necessary skills to ensure the safety of tourists, thereby enhancing the overall safety and attractiveness of water tourism in the Andaman region.”

This training initiative follows the tragic incident involving American expat James Everett du Bois, who was pulled out to sea by a strong rip current at Nai Harn Beach on June 9. His body was found washed ashore the following day.