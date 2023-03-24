Phuket beach cleanup removes 100 kilograms of garbage

Beach cleanup, photo by Sustainable Mai Khao Foundation.

Thailand is facing a pollution crisis but many people in the kingdom are pitching in to fight the problem.

Officials and volunteers cleaned up 100 kilograms of garbage from beaches in Phuket last week, The Phuket News reported yesterday.

The cleanup at Mai Khao and Sai Kaew beaches was organised by the Sustainable Mai Khao foundation from March 15 to 19. Participants included taxi drivers, Tha Chatchai Police officers, and locals.

The cleanup started on Wednesday, March 15, at the site of the projected Andaman Health Center on the northern tip of Phuket. The participants gathered over 52 kilograms of garbage including 12 kilograms of glass bottles, 3 kilograms of plastic bottles, and other items.

On Saturday, March 18, the cleanup continued on Mai Khao Beach. Participants there collected over 36 kilograms of garbage including 13 kilograms of glass bottles, nearly 3 kilograms of plastic bottles, and over 5 kilograms of fishing nets and ropes.

The next day, the cleanup concluded when Sustainable Mai Khao welcomed some 50 associates of Bangkok Bank from branches in Phuket, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Surat Thani, and Songkhla provinces. The Bangkok Bank associates joined the volunteers in cleaning up Sai Kaew Beach. A group of year 7 students from HeadStart International School also joined in.

The Sai Kaew Beach cleanup recovered 59 kilograms of garbage including 11 kilograms of glass bottles, nearly 4 kilograms of plastic bottles, over 6 kilograms of hard and foamed plastic, and 0.6 kilograms of plastic straws.

Sustainable Mai Khao’s report said…

“Many people stop at this beach to picnic or buy takeaway food from the vendors when leaving Phuket. The result: large amounts of picnic rubbish left under trees and along the shady grass area.”

The report added…

“The next monthly cleanup will take place in April, date to be confirmed. Let us know if you would like to attend.”

The foundation’s Facebook page can be found HERE, and the Instagram page can be found HERE.