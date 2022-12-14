Patong
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
A Swedish man fell from a Patong hotel on Monday. The man, 64 year old Bo Peter Svensson, fell from the second floor of a hotel on Sawatdirak Road near the Sai Namyen Intersection.
Rescuers found Bo with several injuries and rushed him to a nearby hospital.
The hotel owner, 52 year old Supaphon, told police that Bo had checked into the hotel that day. The hotel staff claimed that Bo was intoxicated. Supaphon said that she heard something fall, and then realised that it was Bo.
Police found no signs of a disturbance in Bo’s room, however, they found alcoholic drinks strewn around. At this stage, police believe Bo’s fall was an accident, The Phuket Express reported.
This year, a few falling incidents involving foreigners in Thailand have ended in tragedy.
In September, an American man fell to his death from the ninth-floor window of a Bangkok rental building. He was 43 years old and died from a head injury sustained from the massive fall. Police identified the man as Campi. He was reported to have fallen out of a window on the ninth story of a building in Muang Thong Thani in the Nontha Buri province. He was 43 years old and died from a head injury sustained from the massive fall.
In August, an Australian man fell to his death from the 17th floor of his hotel balcony in Pattaya. Police, paramedics, and rescue staff from Sawang Boriboon Foundation rushed to the scene, but the man had already died from severe injuries.
In June, an elderly German national fell to his death from an apartment rooftop in the southern province of Songkhla. A security camera recorded the man’s body landing on the road below the six-storey building.
In January, a 72 year old foreign man fell to his death out of a condo window in Central Pattaya. The man believed to be an expat was found dead on the street below the property.
After the latest incident in Patong, Bo will hopefully recover from his injuries soon.
