Man arrested for fatal stabbing over estranged wife’s new partner

A 37 year old man from Samut Prakan has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Nakhon Ratchasima. The suspect, identified as Piti, reportedly travelled over 200 kilometres by motorcycle to find his estranged wife, only to discover her with a new partner.

Police Colonel Charin Chintapala, along with Deputy Superintendent Wichan Klinbupha and Investigator Sirisarn Chanthaphakdee from Pak Chong Police Station, apprehended Piti today, March 10, after the incident.

The victim, 37 year old Boonyarit, was found dead by the roadside in Nong Yang village, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima.

The village headman, Sahachart Sojanthuek, along with his assistants and locals, managed to detain Piti until police arrived.

The events unfolded on the last night when Sahachart received a report from 53 year old Thongsuk, a local, about a stranger on a motorcycle claiming to be looking for his wife, Bee. Bee had reportedly left their home in Samut Prakan over a year ago and was working in Pak Chong.

Thongsuk, concerned for her son Boonyarit, informed him about the stranger as Boonyarit was working with a tractor nearby. The village headman coordinated with police officer Thana Wannathong to watch the situation.

Piti, however, left the village but later encountered Boonyarit on his way home. At a roadside near a local temple, Piti allegedly confronted Boonyarit and stabbed him in the chest with a 20-centimetre knife, causing the knife to break.

Despite efforts by locals and monks to assist, emergency services could not save Boonyarit, who was pronounced dead after being transported to Pak Chong Nana Hospital.

During questioning, Piti informed Investigator Chanthaphakdee that he had been living with Bee for several years in Samut Prakan. After a series of arguments, Bee left him.

Learning through Facebook that she was in Pak Chong, Piti travelled by motorcycle to find her. Upon discovering her new relationship, he reportedly acted out of jealousy and anger, using the knife he had brought along, reported KhaoSod.

The police have detained Piti and charged him with using a weapon to cause the death of another person. He has been taken to the crime scene for a reenactment, and the knife has been retained as evidence.

