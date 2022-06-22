Connect with us

Songkhla

German national falls to death from rooftop in Songkhla

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Hat Yai, photo by Wikipedia.

An elderly German national fell to his death from an apartment rooftop in the southern province of Songkhla this morning. A security camera recorded the man’s body landing on the road below the 6-story building. Police were told that the man, 81 year old former marine Klaus-Dieter Buchholz, had lived alone in the apartment in the Hat Yai district for several years.

Police say there are no signs of prior violence on Buchholz’s body, and they are continuing to investigate. He reportedly fell off the roof shortly after he went up there. The police, along with rescuers from a local foundation, found Buchholz dead on the road. His body was sent to Hat Yai Hospital for an autopsy.

Another foreign national fell to their death in South Thailand just last month. The woman, 23 year old Romanian national Nane-Iosana Bodea, fell from Koh Samui’s Na Muang waterfall near the centre of the island and hit her head on a rock. Bodea was reportedly a guest at the Bang Po Village hotel on the north side of Koh Samui.

Nane-Iosana’s friend told rescuers she had fallen from the fourth level of the waterfall to the second level. Her body was sent to Koh Samui Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
Cabra
2022-06-22 16:53
Nothing can be said that hasn't already been said before. R. I. P.
Tara Abhasakun

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

