Walk of shame: Brand-new Bangkok footpath crumbles (video)

Picture courtesy of Drama-addict Facebook

A newly constructed footpath along Vibhavadi Road, built just one month ago, has collapsed under the weight of a pedestrian. This incident has sparked widespread criticism on social media, questioning the quality standards of state agencies.

The Facebook page Drama-addict shared a video of the footpath caving in as a person walked over it, highlighting that the path had been constructed merely a month prior.

The post went on to describe the location of the incident, detailing that the footpath in Vibhavadi was completed about a month ago. Fortunately, the pedestrian who experienced the collapse was not seriously injured.

Following the post, a significant number of comments emerged, criticising the work of government agencies. People demanded answers regarding the standards of work and questioned why a footpath, constructed only a month earlier, could fail so quickly, reported KhaoSod.

Last year, a concrete section of a bridge under construction over Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province, near Bangkok, collapsed around 4am, resulting in three fatalities and injuring more than 10 others.

The tragic incident took place on November 29 last year while 39 construction workers were on-site. A concrete segment, along with the launching gantry crane used for lifting and supporting the bridge, collapsed as workers were welding the structure.

The project contractor has been identified as Udomsak Chiang Mai Company, as indicated on the sign attached to the gantry crane. The workers involved were employed by PSCI Construction.

According to Than Setthakij, the victims of the accident included a 30-year-old Thai man, Apiwat Paphantang, and three Burmese workers—Chit Ko Ko, Phyo Ko Ko, and Aun Thein Hihy—who tragically lost their lives in the collapse.

Several workers sustained injuries, with 10 being urgently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to Daily News, 26 workers were safely rescued.