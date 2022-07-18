Patong
Striped dolphin dies in Patong after washing ashore injured
A striped dolphin has died after beaching itself in Patong despite local rescuers’ best efforts. The dolphin was found after having washed up on shore with a serious injury and was reported first to the Patong Police just before 5:30 pm yesterday.
Kathu district lifeguards were the first to spot the striped dolphin as it came ashore and when they saw it was injured, they called the local police. The dolphin had sustained severe injuries on the lower section of its tail fin, though no further details have been revealed.
Veterinarians rushed to the scene, arriving only about 40 minutes after the initial reports, to find the injured striped dolphin and to quickly load it up and transport it to the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre where specialists could try to help.
After a thorough examination of the injuries the dolphin sustained on its tail fin, medical experts decided it should be moved to Laem Phanwa centre in Muang district for further treatment.
The veterinarians and marine rescue experts did their best to try to help and save the striped dolphin, but it died shortly after arriving at the centre.
A similar incident took place in Phuket last year, as an injured dolphin was found washed up on the shore of Sirinat National Park’s Ao Sai Khu Bay. Its body had been slashed as well, but that time, human foul play was suspected.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
Thai tutor arrested for making child porn with boys
Where to find cannabis-infused food in Thailand
A bold new rehab approach to treating drug & alcohol addiction in Thailand: Flow Recovery Retreat Phuket
Alcohol ban tightening in homeless centre after in-house murder
Thieves steal VIP chairs from Liverpool – Man U match in Bangkok
Filipinos go on book-buying spree to “preserve history” of Marcos family atrocities
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Amazing Dark Sky Thailand programme by TAT to boost stargazing
Striped dolphin dies in Patong after washing ashore injured
‘Oh, bother!’ Thai govt patrol team stumble upon 20 million baht Winnie the Pooh ecstasy haul
Thai protesters run their own, informal no-confidence poll
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Thai Health Ministry urges Bangkok to reduce activities to curb Covid spread
UPDATE: Crashed army helicopter gets into another accident in southern Thailand
More lockdowns in China add to economic woes
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand3 days ago
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
-
Phuket3 days ago
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
-
Bangkok4 hours ago
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
-
Business3 days ago
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
-
Bangkok3 days ago
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists