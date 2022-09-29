Four suspects admit they assaulted US tourist in Patong

UPDATE

Four suspects have reportedly admitted that they physically assaulted an American tourist in Patong early yesterday morning. The assault happened at the nightlife hotspot of Bangla Road. Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee told The Phuket Express…

“The four suspects have admitted they attacked the American man who they claimed was intoxicated before an argument began followed by a physical confrontation.”

Sujin said it was still unclear who started the altercation. He said that police are still investigating, and interviewing all parties involved.

Sujin said the police identified the suspects after reviewing CCTV footage. He said the four people are staff at entertainment venues on Bangla Road.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

PREVIOUS STORY

An American tourist was allegedly assaulted in Phuket’s tourist hotspot town of Patong early yesterday morning. The 35 year old man had wounds on his face, and one of his middle fingers.

The man had been at a bar on Bangla Road, where he was reportedly very drunk. He had been with a 24 year old Russian woman. Staff had asked the man to leave the bar, according to Thai media.

The man was then allegedly assaulted outside of the bar, although details on who assaulted him and why remain unclear.

The Russian woman was not injured. The man told the first responders that only he was attacked. Patong Police are continuing to investigate.

This news comes less than a week after another late-night incident of violence involving foreigners in Thailand, this one in Pattaya. On September 23, a tourist allegedly punched an elderly Australian man in the face as the man was trying to stop him from fighting with a motorcycle taxi driver.

A witness added that the tourist seemed heavily intoxicated. The man sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face and was taken to a nearby hospital.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | MGR Online

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE !