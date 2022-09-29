Cannabis
Traditional Thai medicine clinics offering cannabis treatments in Thailand
Cannabis has a long history in Thailand where it has traditionally been used as an ingredient in cooking and as a medicine to treat numerous ailments. The Thai Institute of Healing Arts defines marijuana as an “analgesic and sedative to control pain.”
“Gancha,” as the Thais call it, once played a vital role in traditional Thai herbal medicine. Medicinal use of the plant fell out of use when cannabis was criminalised under the Narcotics Act of 1979.
Over 40 years later, cannabis is being used to treat illness in Thailand once more, thanks to the Thai government’s willingness to legalise and destigmatise its use.
In 2018, Thailand became the first Asian nation to legalise medicinal cannabis. Initially, access to medical cannabis was limited and was prescribed to patients for a small list of illnesses and conditions only.
In June 2022, cannabis was removed from Thailand’s list of illicit narcotics, allowing everyone to freely explore the medicinal benefits of cannabis.
Medical tourism in Thailand is booming. As well as world-class modern medical facilities, Thailand attracts people from around the world who are looking to explore “alternative medicine,” such as traditional Thai medicine, which combines herbal medicine, bodywork practices and spiritual healing.
The Thaiger recommends the following traditional Thai medicine clinics which provide cannabis treatments…
Bangkok
Navaminthra (Nawamin 9) Hospital
Nawamin 9 Hospital in Min Buri unveiled their “Doctor Gan” medical cannabis and traditional Thai medicine centre on June 9.
The centre combines traditional methods with cannabis treatment to treat a range of illnesses such as insomnia, stress and anxiety, long covid, migraines and chemotherapy-induced muscle aches.
Contact Navaminthra’s “Doctor Gan” clinic via…
LINE: @MCC.NV9
IG: doctorgan.cannabis
Facebook: Dr Gan
Phone: 098-475-0811, 099-286-2020
Thai Traditional and Integrated Medicine Hospital
The Thai Traditional and Integrated Medicine Hospital in Pom Prap Satthu Phai district in Bangkok is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8.30am – 12 noon only.
If you are interested in cannabis treatments at the hospital please contact 022-243-261.
Thai Traditional and Integrated Medicine Hospital Chaeng Wattana Government Complex Branch
The Thai Traditional and Integrated Medicine Hospital has a branch inside the Government Complex building on Chaeng Wattana Road in the Lak Si district.
The hospital is open from Monday – Thursday from 8.30am – 4.30pm. Call 0-2143-7759 to make an appointment.
Galya Rajanagarinda Institute
The Galya Rajanagarinda Institute is a psychiatric hospital located on Phuttamonthon Sai 4 Road in the Wattana district of Bangkok.
The institute is open from Monday – Friday from 9am – 12 noon. Call 024-416-100 to enquire about their services.
Outside Bangkok
The following government hospitals around Thailand all have traditional Thai herbal medicine clinics which offer cannabis treatments. The treatments will be cheaper than at private hospitals but opening hours and appointments are limited, so be sure to book an appointment in advance.
Rayong Hospital
Rayong Hospital’s cannabis clinic offers treatments in tandem with “Thai traditional medicine and alternative medicine,” according to their website.
The clinic is open every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 1pm – 4pm. Contact 038-6111-104 to enquire.
Udon Thani Hospital
Udon Thani’s cannabis clinic is open every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 8am – 4pm. Contact 043-245-555 to enquire.
Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital (Prachin Buri)
Prachinburi province’s main hospital, Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr, has a cannabis clinic open on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month from 8am – 4pm. Call 037-211-289 for more information.
Ratchaburi province’s main hospital is home to a cannabis clinic open every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month from 8am – 4pm. For more information contact 037-211-289.
Lampang Hospital
The cannabis clinic at Lampang province’s main hospital is open every Wednesday from 8.30am – 4.30pm. Contact 0-5423-7400 for more information.
Buddhachinaraj Hospital (Phitsanulok)
Phitsanulok’s Buddhachinaraj Hospital is home to a cannabis clinic open every Thursday from 8.30am-12 noon. Contact 0-5527-0300 for more information.
Sawanpracharak Hospital (Nakhon Sawan)
Nakhon Sawan province’s main hospital has a cannabis clinic open every Wednesday from 8.30am-4pm. Contact 0-5621-9888 for more information.
Saraburi Hospital
Saraburi province’s main hospital has a cannabis clinic open every Friday from 1pm – 3pm. Contact 03868-4444-6101 for enquiries.
Khon Kaen Hospital
The main hospital in Khon Kaen city, the “capital of Isaan,” is home to a cannabis clinic open every Tuesday from 8.30-12pm. Contact 0-4323-2555 to enquire.
Buriram Hospital
Buriram province’s central hospital has a cannabis clinic open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am – 3pm. Call 0-4461-5002 for more information.
Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital (Ubon Ratchathani)
Ubon Ratchathani’s main general hospital opened a cannabis clinic open every Friday from 8am – 3pm. Contact 0-4524-4973 or 08-9628-9230 to enquire.
Surat Thani Hospital
Surat Thani Hospital’s cannabis clinic is open every Friday from 8.30am – 12 noon. Call 077-915-600 to book an appointment.
Hat Yai Hospital (Songkhla)
Songkhla province’s Hat Yai hospital has a cannabis clinic open every Thursday from 1pm – 3.30pm. Contact 0-7427-3240 for enquiries.
SOURCE: Thaiger
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Storm Noru causing floods, death in northeast Thailand
Airspace over Bangkok airport closed for airforce parade
Four alleged investment scammers arrested in Phuket
Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
1 year old child allegedly snatched while parents slept
For health reasons – Bangkok’s proposed congestion charge
As rain pours down on northern Thailand, Bangkok ups its canal drainage
Traditional Thai medicine clinics offering cannabis treatments in Thailand
Fizz buzz – Will kratom drinks ever hit the spot?
Four suspects admit they assaulted US tourist in Patong
Doctor’s “sorry, not sorry” attitude after alleged hit-and-run of students lands him in hot water
Police ignore cheating antics of drunk Bangkok cabbie
Third baby elephant of the year born at Pattaya garden
Thai doctor warns against eating bats after ‘bat hunter’ sells for 100 baht per kilo
Kamala Harris visits South Korea a day after North Korea fires missiles
Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews10 hours ago
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
-
Best Bites3 days ago
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
-
Best of3 days ago
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
-
Mobile3 days ago
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down