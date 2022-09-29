Connect with us

Traditional Thai medicine clinics offering cannabis treatments in Thailand

Cannabis has a long history in Thailand where it has traditionally been used as an ingredient in cooking and as a medicine to treat numerous ailments. The Thai Institute of Healing Arts defines marijuana as an “analgesic and sedative to control pain.”

Gancha,” as the Thais call it, once played a vital role in traditional Thai herbal medicine. Medicinal use of the plant fell out of use when cannabis was criminalised under the Narcotics Act of 1979.

Over 40 years later, cannabis is being used to treat illness in Thailand once more, thanks to the Thai government’s willingness to legalise and destigmatise its use.

In 2018, Thailand became the first Asian nation to legalise medicinal cannabis. Initially, access to medical cannabis was limited and was prescribed to patients for a small list of illnesses and conditions only.

In June 2022, cannabis was removed from Thailand’s list of illicit narcotics, allowing everyone to freely explore the medicinal benefits of cannabis.

Medical tourism in Thailand is booming. As well as world-class modern medical facilities, Thailand attracts people from around the world who are looking to explore “alternative medicine,” such as traditional Thai medicine, which combines herbal medicine, bodywork practices and spiritual healing.

The Thaiger recommends the following traditional Thai medicine clinics which provide cannabis treatments…

Bangkok

Navaminthra (Nawamin 9) Hospital

Nawamin 9 Hospital in Min Buri unveiled their “Doctor Gan” medical cannabis and traditional Thai medicine centre on June 9.

The centre combines traditional methods with cannabis treatment to treat a range of illnesses such as insomnia, stress and anxiety, long covid, migraines and chemotherapy-induced muscle aches.

Contact Navaminthra’s “Doctor Gan” clinic via…
LINE: @MCC.NV9
IG: doctorgan.cannabis
Facebook: Dr Gan
Phone: 098-475-0811, 099-286-2020

Thai Traditional and Integrated Medicine Hospital

The Thai Traditional and Integrated Medicine Hospital in Pom Prap Satthu Phai district in Bangkok is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8.30am – 12 noon only.
If you are interested in cannabis treatments at the hospital please contact 022-243-261.

Thai Traditional and Integrated Medicine Hospital Chaeng Wattana Government Complex Branch

The Thai Traditional and Integrated Medicine Hospital has a branch inside the Government Complex building on Chaeng Wattana Road in the Lak Si district.

The hospital is open from Monday – Thursday from 8.30am – 4.30pm. Call 0-2143-7759 to make an appointment.

Galya Rajanagarinda Institute

The Galya Rajanagarinda Institute is a psychiatric hospital located on Phuttamonthon Sai 4 Road in the Wattana district of Bangkok.

The institute is open from Monday – Friday from 9am – 12 noon. Call 024-416-100 to enquire about their services.

Outside Bangkok

The following government hospitals around Thailand all have traditional Thai herbal medicine clinics which offer cannabis treatments. The treatments will be cheaper than at private hospitals but opening hours and appointments are limited, so be sure to book an appointment in advance.

Rayong Hospital

Rayong Hospital’s cannabis clinic offers treatments in tandem with “Thai traditional medicine and alternative medicine,” according to their website.

The clinic is open every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 1pm – 4pm. Contact 038-6111-104 to enquire.

Udon Thani Hospital

Udon Thani’s cannabis clinic is open every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 8am – 4pm. Contact 043-245-555 to enquire.

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital (Prachin Buri)

Prachinburi province’s main hospital, Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr, has a cannabis clinic open on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month from 8am – 4pm. Call 037-211-289 for more information.

Ratchaburi province’s main hospital is home to a cannabis clinic open every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month from 8am – 4pm. For more information contact 037-211-289.

Lampang Hospital

The cannabis clinic at Lampang province’s main hospital is open every Wednesday from 8.30am – 4.30pm. Contact 0-5423-7400 for more information.

Buddhachinaraj Hospital (Phitsanulok)

Phitsanulok’s Buddhachinaraj Hospital is home to a cannabis clinic open every Thursday from 8.30am-12 noon. Contact 0-5527-0300 for more information.

Sawanpracharak Hospital (Nakhon Sawan)

Nakhon Sawan province’s main hospital has a cannabis clinic open every Wednesday from 8.30am-4pm. Contact 0-5621-9888 for more information.

Saraburi Hospital

Saraburi province’s main hospital has a cannabis clinic open every Friday from 1pm – 3pm. Contact 03868-4444-6101 for enquiries.

Khon Kaen Hospital

The main hospital in Khon Kaen city, the “capital of Isaan,” is home to a cannabis clinic open every Tuesday from 8.30-12pm. Contact 0-4323-2555 to enquire.

Buriram Hospital

Buriram province’s central hospital has a cannabis clinic open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am – 3pm. Call 0-4461-5002 for more information.

Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital (Ubon Ratchathani)

Ubon Ratchathani’s main general hospital opened a cannabis clinic open every Friday from 8am – 3pm. Contact 0-4524-4973 or 08-9628-9230 to enquire.

Surat Thani Hospital

Surat Thani Hospital’s cannabis clinic is open every Friday from 8.30am – 12 noon. Call 077-915-600 to book an appointment.

Hat Yai Hospital (Songkhla)

Songkhla province’s Hat Yai hospital has a cannabis clinic open every Thursday from 1pm – 3.30pm. Contact 0-7427-3240 for enquiries.

SOURCE: Thaiger

 

Trending