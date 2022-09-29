Connect with us

Hot News

Doctor’s “sorry, not sorry” attitude after alleged hit-and-run of students lands him in hot water

Published

 on 

A Thai doctor’s “sorry, not sorry” attitude has landed him in hot water over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident of students. The Medical Council of Thailand is now investigating him after he allegedly hit three young students while they were strolling on a crosswalk outside of their Bangkok school last month. Several groups called on the council to launch an ethics probe into the doctor who allegedly did not stop at a pedestrian crossing outside the Santiratwitthayalai School in the Ratchathewi district.

The students said the doctor did not pull over to see if they were okay, leaving them to fend for themselves. One of the students suffered from a bleeding chin after the accident. The doctor’s insurance company is paying two students 1,000 baht and the third student 3,000 baht in compensation. But, the doctor never apologised to the students. The doctor offered 10,000 baht extra to the students but the families say they won’t accept the money if he does not say sorry. The families say they will sue the doctor if he refuses to apologise.

Itthapol Kanacharoen, the MCT secretary-general received the petition from the advocacy groups and said that the council will set up an investigation into the doctor’s conduct. He also said that the students will be provided with counselling after the incident.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post 

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Health15 mins ago

Fizz buzz – Will kratom drinks ever hit the spot?
Patong24 mins ago

Four suspects admit they assaulted US tourist in Patong
Hot News49 mins ago

Doctor’s “sorry, not sorry” attitude after alleged hit-and-run of students lands him in hot water
Sponsored24 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Thailand58 mins ago

Police ignore cheating antics of drunk Bangkok cabbie
Pattaya1 hour ago

Third baby elephant of the year born at Pattaya garden
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai doctor warns against eating bats after ‘bat hunter’ sells for 100 baht per kilo
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World2 hours ago

Kamala Harris visits South Korea a day after North Korea fires missiles
Events2 hours ago

Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Pattaya3 hours ago

Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
Politics4 hours ago

No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
Environment4 hours ago

“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Thailand4 hours ago

Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Hot News5 hours ago

Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Thailand5 hours ago

Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending