Doctor’s “sorry, not sorry” attitude after alleged hit-and-run of students lands him in hot water
A Thai doctor’s “sorry, not sorry” attitude has landed him in hot water over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident of students. The Medical Council of Thailand is now investigating him after he allegedly hit three young students while they were strolling on a crosswalk outside of their Bangkok school last month. Several groups called on the council to launch an ethics probe into the doctor who allegedly did not stop at a pedestrian crossing outside the Santiratwitthayalai School in the Ratchathewi district.
The students said the doctor did not pull over to see if they were okay, leaving them to fend for themselves. One of the students suffered from a bleeding chin after the accident. The doctor’s insurance company is paying two students 1,000 baht and the third student 3,000 baht in compensation. But, the doctor never apologised to the students. The doctor offered 10,000 baht extra to the students but the families say they won’t accept the money if he does not say sorry. The families say they will sue the doctor if he refuses to apologise.
Itthapol Kanacharoen, the MCT secretary-general received the petition from the advocacy groups and said that the council will set up an investigation into the doctor’s conduct. He also said that the students will be provided with counselling after the incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
