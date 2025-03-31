Man found dead in abandoned Chon Buri condo after theft attempt

Man found dead in abandoned Chon Buri condo after theft attempt
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police yesterday were alerted to the discovery of a man’s body at an abandoned condominium in Moo 2, Najomtien subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chon Buri province.

The body was found after an incident involving two men who allegedly entered the building to steal metal and electrical wires for resale.

Police Lieutenant Suphan Sophee, an investigation officer at Najomtien Police Station, along with other officials and rescue units, responded to the scene yesterday, March 30, at 7pm.

The site of the incident was an eight-storey abandoned condominium. A man was found on the second floor, wearing a short-sleeved shirt, shorts, and sneakers, lying face-up with a head injury.

He was estimated to have been dead for approximately six hours. Nearby, a makeshift bamboo ladder was found extending between the second and third floors.

The deceased was identified as 50 year old Somjai. His companion, 43 year old Panya, was found nearby in shock, his trousers stained with blood.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Panya confessed to having invited Somjai to join him in a sidecar motorcycle to sneak into the abandoned building.

They intended to cut and steal structural metal and electrical wiring to sell at a scrap shop, splitting the proceeds and using some to purchase methamphetamine.

They arrived at the site around noon, with Panya staying on the first floor while Somjai climbed to the second floor using the makeshift ladder. Panya reported hearing a noise as something fell but did not realise it was his friend until he discovered him in the evening.

A background check revealed that Panya had recently been released from Pattaya Special Prison on March 21 after serving time for drug offences. He also had a prior theft conviction in 2024 in the Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations suggest that Somjai might have fallen, resulting in fatal head injuries. The body has been sent to a hospital for examination, and Panya has been taken for further questioning and legal proceedings.

