Pickup hit by train in Surat Thani, two dead, three injured

A tragic accident occurred when a pickup truck was hit by a train at an unauthorised crossing between Ban Thung Pho Junction and Maluan in Phunphin district, Surat Thani, resulting in two fatalities and three injuries. The incident took place yesterday, March 30, at 6.43pm.

Officers from Phunphin Police Station, along with rescue teams and medical personnel, arrived at the scene to find the wreckage of a Toyota pickup truck. Inside, they discovered three injured people and two deceased.

Rescue workers used cutting equipment to extract the injured and rushed them to Phunphin Hospital, while the deceased were later removed from the wreckage. The train involved was the special express 44 Sprinter service from Surat Thani to Krungthep Aphiwat.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the pickup, carrying five people, was crossing the railway track when the train struck it, dragging the vehicle over 30 metres.

The train driver, who had departed Surat Thani station at 6.25pm, reported seeing the pickup ahead and activated the warning signal before the collision. The train was not travelling at high speed but could not stop in time.

A post on the State Railway of Thailand’s public relations page confirmed the accident at 6.40pm, noting that the pickup had illegally entered the crossing, which was equipped with warning signs. The train resumed its journey at 8.21pm, experiencing a delay of approximately 100 minutes.

The State Railway of Thailand expressed condolences to the families of the victims and urged drivers to exercise caution and adhere strictly to traffic laws when crossing railway tracks, especially at unauthorised crossings. They emphasised the importance of safety for both life and property.

For further enquiries, the public can contact the customer service centre via the hotline number 1690, available 24 hours a day, reported KhaoSod.

