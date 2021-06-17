Connect with us

Phuket

TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: Arkady Lukashov on Unsplash

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has been asked to make further changes to the Phuket “sandbox” scheme before submitting it to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Apisamai Srirangson from the CCSA says the government’s Covid-19 task force wants clarification on the safety measures aimed at controlling Covid-19 when the plan is implemented from July 1.

“The sub-committee is concerned about public understanding of the tourism program’s Covid-19 safety measures, which may still worry many people as to what action will be taken in the event of new infections. So, the province has agreed to improve public understanding about its Covid-19 safety measures that will be implemented when the Phuket Tourism Sandbox program begins.”

According to the Bangkok Post, Apisamai says the sandbox model will also apply to other popular tourist islands later on, including places like Koh Samui, Phi Phi, and some of the popular Phang Nga islands. The scheme will also launch in tourist provinces such as Krabi, Chon Buri, Bangkok, and Chiang Mai, among others.

From July 1, vaccinated foreign tourists can enter Phuket without quarantine. However, they must stay on the island for a minimum of 14 days, in a government-approved hotel. An exception will be made for those coming for a shorter period, but they must depart Phuket on an international flight at the end of their stay. Tourists will also be required to show a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of flying to Phuket and will then be subject to further Covid-19 tests during their 14 day stay.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-06-17 09:50
i wish i was wrong, but this project is already dead on arrival
image
AussieBob
2021-06-17 10:04
And why will they not state exactly what those changes are??? Imagine a country run by multiple committees and departments all with different agendas, with about 70 Regional Governments all implementing things their own way, and none of them prepared…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

