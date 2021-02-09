Officials brainstorm ideas to revive Phuket tourism | The Thaiger

Phuket
Officials brainstorm ideas to revive Phuket tourism
Government officials and business representatives on the resort island of Phuket have been busy brainstorming various proposals to revive tourism, with many calling for quarantine requirements to be waived for vaccinated foreigners. The Bangkok Post reports that Bhummikitti Raktaengam from the Phuket Tourism Association says foreign tourists who can prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 should be allowed to enter without having to undergo mandatory quarantine. He adds that vaccinating 70% of Phuket’s population should also help the island achieve herd immunity.
Bhummikitti has also suggested launching a roadshow to promote Phuket in other parts of the country, including in Bangkok, in the north-eastern province of Udon Thani, and in southern provinces such as Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Udon Thani.
Meanwhile, Thanusak Phungdet from the Phuket Chamber of Commerce thinks local restaurants could entice visitors to the island by coming up with some tantalising new dishes, while Chernporn Karnjanasaya from the Federation of Phuket Industries says more halal food should be on offer, to lure Muslim tourists from the south of the country.
Thanusak has called for public transport fares to be kept reasonable and is also suggesting that the private sector and local administration help accommodation providers on the island to offer rooms and other services at the same price.
At the meeting, Deputy Phuket governor, Pichet Panapong, acknowledged all suggestions, saying the implementation of any would have to be done effectively, including the lifting of quarantine.
“Phuket has already allowed people from other provinces in without quarantine to keep the local economy afloat, except Samut Sakhon.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Court denies request to remove online footage of Thanathorn’s criticism of vaccine rollout
The Criminal Court has rejected a bid by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to remove a piece of online footage that criticises the government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout. The former leader of the Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, took to Facebook to live stream his thoughts on the government’s handling of the national vaccination programme, criticising officials for procurement decisions and referencing the Monarchy.
Thai firm Siam Bioscience, which is owned by the Crown Property Bureau, has been given sole rights to manufacture the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine in the Kingdom. Production is expected to begin in mid-2021. The government had attempted to use the country’s strict lèse majesté law as grounds to remove Thanathorn’s footage. The law prohibits criticism or defamation of the Monarchy.
However, in its ruling, the court says most of Thananthorn’s criticism was directed at the government’s handling of the vaccine rollout, with little mention of Siam Bioscience. As such, the video could not be considered a violation of the lèse majesté law or a threat to national security. The finding comes following Thananthorn’s appeal of an earlier ruling that saw the livestream removed from Facebook. The opposition politician has come under fire from staunch royalists, who accuse him of dragging the Monarchy into the debate on vaccine rollout.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Tourism
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
The Thai capital, Bangkok, and the southern island of Phuket have come in at number 8 and number 14 respectively, in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2021. The awards list the most popular worldwide destinations prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and the places people most want to return to once travel opens up again.
According to a press release from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the awards look at the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor, when determining who makes the grade. Reviews of accommodation, restaurants, and attractions are all taken into consideration. For the 2021 awards, TripAdvisor looked at reviews and ratings from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020. As well as looking at where people travelled to while they still could, the awards also take into consideration the places people dreamed of visiting while the pandemic prevented them from doing so.
Bangkok still remains popular, combining the modern with the historic, with improved public transport networks making it easier to travel to the markets and temples of the Old Town. A new extension to the Blue Line underground takes passengers to Rattanakosin Island, home to the Grand Palace and Wat Pho, while the capital also boasts an increasing number of Michelin-starred restaurants in addition to its famous street food.
Meanwhile, Phuket’s beaches remain a draw for many international tourists who dream of returning. The TAT points out that the island has over 30 sandy beaches to choose from, with a huge selection of hotels and other accommodation providers. Its tourism industry has been decimated by the ongoing pandemic, but it seems travellers still have the island in their sights once travel re-opens.
SOURCE: TAT News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials say 50% of Thais will receive Covid-19 vaccine this year
The chief of the Department of Disease Control, part of the Ministry of Public Health, says plans are underway to vaccinate 30 million Thais by the end of 2021. Opas Karnkawinpong says thousands of public and community hospitals across the country will be involved in the national vaccine rollout, with vaccines distributed from central storage sites at the Department of Disease Control and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.
“If everything goes to plan, we can start administering at least 5 million doses per month and later, up to 10 million doses per month, to complete 61 million doses in 2021. This is the largest vaccination programme in our history and we need to get all our staff ready to do the job.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, the programme will be carried out in 3 phases, with 2 million doses expected to be given at the end of March. Phases 2 and 3 will follow from June, when 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine will be rolled out. Meanwhile, Chinese regulators have given the go-ahead to export the Sinovac Biotech vaccine, meaning it’s now just waiting for approval from Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.
To date, the FDA has only approved 1 vaccine, which is the AstraZeneca offering. Following a row between the manufacturer and the EU over supplies to EU member states, the bloc has placed restrictions on the export of the vaccine beyond the EU. As a result, AstraZeneca has confirmed that Thailand’s supply will come from a manufacturing plant in Asia, and not from Italy as originally planned. Thailand is expecting the first 200,000 doses at some point this month, with healthcare workers and “high-risk” residents in the red zone of Samut Sakhon expected to be first in line for inoculation.
Next up, in March, will be 600,000 doses for “high-risk” populations in maximum-control provinces, including those bordering Myanmar and parts of southern Thailand. In April, the Kingdom is expected to take delivery of 1 million doses, with 600,000 being administered as a second dose and 400,000 reserved for urgent cases.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Joe
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 12:09 pm
Before lowering the public transport fares maybe you should have some right?, most areas don’t have any public transportation or it’s a converted hot open air truck with a very low roof and uncomfortable bench. Is that all they can provide after 30 years of a booming economy with many billions of dollars earned every year?