Officers inspect Koh Racha in public access complaint | The Thaiger

Officers inspect Koh Racha in public access complaint
PHOTOS: Damrongdhama Centre
Officials from the Damrongdhama Centre, Phuket Office visited Koh Racha Yai to inspect the area where locals have claimed that a hotel operator has closed a public entrance.
Locals on Koh Racha Yai had filed a complaint to the Damrongdhama Centre (Office of the Ombudsman) Phuket Office. They claim that a hotel operator has closed an entrance which is on public land. Locals are unable to pass now the entrance has been obstructed. The access entrance way is claimed to be part of the Racha Island Resort.
Officials discussed the issue with locals yesterday. They’re now investigating options to find a swift solution, based on the laws and titles.
Three metre python caught in Chalong
PHOTO: Chalong Municipality
A three metre python has been caught in a rubber plantation in Chalong.
Staff members of the Chalong Municipality were notified from locals that a python had been found in a rubber plantation yesterday.
They tried to catch it using a rope lasso but the snake headed for a nearby tree. After a few attempts the team finally captured the elusive snake with nobody hurt in the process.
The python has now been released back into a natural habitat away from humans and towns.
Fire started in Rassada warehouse
A drunken man was allegedly burning some papers but the fire spread, damaging a motorbike in a warehouse in Rassada last night.
The Phuket City Patrol Police headed to Soi Honsaithong in Rassada at 6.45pm.
Police and fire fighters with two fire engines arrived at the scene. It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. One motorbike was already extensively damaged.
Locals told police that 40 year old Wichai Laolar, who owns the warehouse and lives there, had been drunk before he started to burn some papers. The fire spread to the motorbike nearby inside the warehouse. Locals immediately called police and firefighters.
The man was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where he was charged with being drunk and disorderly in public.
Dolphin rescued near Nai Yang Beach
PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office
A dolphin, found off Nai Yang Beach this morning, has been rescued.
The Sirinat National Park Chief Witoon Detpramuanphon says, “At about 7am this morning, local fishermen at Nai Yang Beach informed us that they have found a dolphin near the beach.”
“At 11.30am national park officials reported it was a one metre striped dolphin that was found near the beach.”
“The dolphin has wounds on its back and mouth. We helped the dolphin by using a wet towel to hold it in the sea water to balance its body temperature while waiting for veterinarian from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) for further treatment.”
The dolphin is now being checked and cared for at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre. The Thaiger will provide some updates when we get further information.
