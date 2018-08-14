Connect with us

Phuket

 New Phuket governor arrives October 1

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

The New Phuket Governor will start to work on the island on October 1 while the current governor Norraphat Plodthong will be finishing at the end of next month.

The cabinet has approved the new Phuket governor to replace current Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong who will be retiring this September 30.

The new Phuket governor, Pakkapong Tawipat, is the current Phitsanulok Governor.

Governor Pakkapong’s qualifications include…

  • High school from Suankularb Wittayalai School.
  • Bachelor of Political Science,Chulalongkorn university
  • Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) American International College, Springfield Massachusetts, U.S.A.

Governor Pakkapong was also a former Phang Nga governor and a former Vice Governor of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Saraburi in central Thailand.

Governors are shuffled around every 18 months to 2 years and appointed directly by the Thai Cabinet. Governor Norraphat started work on April 10, 2017.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Continue Reading
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Asterix

    August 14, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    According to his CV with a Master in Public Administration (M.P.A.) at the American International College, Springfield Massachusetts (USA), Pakkapong TAWIPAT, the new Phuket Governor should be fluent in English and be able to understand all problems that tourists and expats are experiencing during their stays in Phuket Province.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Phuket

University students arrested with 14K methamphetamine pills

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 14, 2018

By

Eight suspects have been arrested with over 14,000 methamphetamine pills and 104 grams of crystal methamphetamine over the past two days. Two of them are senior university students.

28 year old Tanapat Naoprai and Sarocha Horgiean were living at a house in Rawai. Both are senior law students of a university in Phuket. Officers seized 14,000 methamphetamine pills from their house. They were taken to the Chalong Police Station where they have been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

36 year old Wisit Poomnak was arrested at Chalong Temple. Officers seized 8.38 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 18 methamphetamine pills. He was taken to the Chalong Police Station where he was charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drug with intent to sell.

30 year old Nantawan Sritongkun was arrested in front of a FamilyMart in Chalong. Officers seized 7 methamphetamine pills. She was taken to the Chalong Police Station where she has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs.

27 year old Mallika Songmuang was arrested at a house in Wichit. Officers seized 0.47 grams of crystal methamphetamine. She was taken to the Wichit Police Station where she has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs.

27 year old Tachama Nengnoi and 20 year old Tabpon Nengnoi were arrested at a house in Wichit also. Officers seized from Tachama 28.68 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 79 methamphetamine pills.  Officer also seized from Tabpon 1.89 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a handgun and 37 bullets.

Tachama and Tabpon were taken to the Wichit Police Station. Tachama has been charged with illegal possession of Categoty 1 Drugs with intent to sell. Tabpon has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

And 41 year old Rsart Tawan was arrested on Wichit Songkram Road in Phuket Town. Officers seized 100 methamphetamine pills. He was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where he was charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

Officers also found a bag containing 100.60 grams of crystal methamphetamine inside a box under a tree in Soi Rat-U-thit in Wichit.

 

Continue Reading

Phuket

One rescued, one dead, one missing in Phuket surf

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 14, 2018

By

Nai Harn lifeguards have rescued a male Chinese tourist from the surf whilst another female Chinese tourists was later found dead on the beach. Another one was also reported missing at Karon beach yesterday (August 13).

Lifeguards at Nai Harn Beach were notified at 7pm after finishing work that two swimmers were having trouble in the surf. Two lifeguards went into the water with up to two metre waves.

A male Chinese tourist was fished out of the surf while the female Chinese tourist remained missing. A search was immediately launched.

At 10.10pm, the body of the missing female Chinese tourist was found to have washed up on Nai Harn Beach, not far from where she went missing.

Just north at Karon Beach, Police were alerted at 7pm that a tourist was missing. A search was launched and kept going until midnight. As of this morning, the swimmers has not yet been located.

 

PHOTOS: Wiset 1/ News Hawk Phuket

Continue Reading

Phuket

Emergency water shut off hits Kamala

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

9 hours ago

on

August 14, 2018

By

The Phuket Water Authority (PWA) says  that water supply in some areas of in Kamala will be shut off today (August 14) as the mains pipe broke earlier this morning. The mains have been shut off from 11am until repair works can be completed.

The PWA says that water supply in some areas of Kamala will be shutoff while work is being carried out on the mains pipes broken near the Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach.

For updates please contact the PWA at 07 6319 173, 08 2790 1634.

PHOTOS: PWA

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending