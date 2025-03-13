Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani

Picture courtesy of AEC tv ออนไลน์ NEWS

Police Region 8 successfully conducted a major operation leading to the arrest of key members of the Kaeng Chaiburi Network, a significant drug trafficking group. This comes just three months after a prison release, with the suspects attempting to push 10 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 14,000 methamphetamine pills.

Yesterday, March 12, at 11am, at Bang Sawang Police Station in Surat Thani province, Major General Saranyu Chamnanrat, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Region 8 and Deputy Director of Narcotics Suppression Division Region 8, along with Major General Lertchai Champathong, the Commander of Investigation Division Region 8, and the investigative team of Region 8, apprehended five people.

Among the arrested were 46 year old Pirom, also known as Kaeng, 42 year old Kittisak or M, 45 year old Sirikanya or Oil, 43 year old Chamnong or Khaek, and 36 year old Surasak or Loan.

The police seized 10 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, 14,000 methamphetamine pills, cash amounting to 150,000 baht (US$4,440), a Toyota car, a motorcycle, and five mobile phones.

Maj. Gen. Saranyu stated that on March 9, the arresting team discovered that the Kaeng Chaiburi Network was a significant drug trafficking group operating in the Phra Saeng, Chaiburi, and Plai Phraya districts. They subsequently arrested Pirom, Kittisak, and Sirikanya.

The investigation revealed that they instructed Khaek and Loan to deliver 6 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine along the Southern Road in Moo 3, Bang Sawang subdistrict, Phra Saeng district, Surat Thani province.

The police then planned the arrest and expanded the investigation, confiscating an additional 4 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 14,000 methamphetamine pills in an oil palm plantation in the same area.

A background check on Kaeng revealed two prior arrests. The first occurred in 2012 at Mueang Krabi Police Station for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of drugs for sale.

The second was at Chai Buri Police Station in Surat Thani province the same year for possession of drugs for sale. Kaeng had previously been apprehended by the Narcotics Suppression Division Region 8 for possessing 5 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine approximately 12 years ago, reported KhaoSod.

He had been released from prison just three months before his recent arrest. All suspects have been handed over to the Bang Sawang Police Station investigators for legal proceedings.