Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night | The Thaiger

Phuket

Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Khaosod
A Kuwaiti man died on his way to Bangla Bike Night in Patong Beach, Phuket after crashing his motorcycle into a power pole. At around 12:45am today, locals heard a loud noise and found the man on the ground next to the power pole. They say he was in a pool of blood and his Kawasaki z900 motorcycle was nearby.

Emergency responders say the man suffered from a severe head injury and he was dead when they arrived. The man was not wearing a helmet. Police say the man ran off the road at a curve on Phra Phuket Kaew Road near the Si Ko intersection. Police did not say how fast they suspect the man was driving. They are still investigating and will watch footage from surveillance cameras in the area.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Phuket News

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 17, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    No constraints nor accountability for locals in his country and they run wild in Thailand. I work in the ME and see it.

    Reply

