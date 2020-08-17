Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night | The Thaiger

A Kuwaiti man died on his way to Bangla Bike Night in Patong Beach, Phuket after crashing his motorcycle into a power pole. At around 12:45am today, locals heard a loud noise and found the man on the ground next to the power pole. They say he was in a pool of blood and his Kawasaki z900 motorcycle was nearby.

Emergency responders say the man suffered from a severe head injury and he was dead when they arrived. The man was not wearing a helmet. Police say the man ran off the road at a curve on Phra Phuket Kaew Road near the Si Ko intersection. Police did not say how fast they suspect the man was driving. They are still investigating and will watch footage from surveillance cameras in the area.

