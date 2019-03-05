Motorbike driver dies after collision with minivan in Thalang – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Phuket
Motorbike driver dies after collision with minivan in Thalang – VIDEO
A motorbike driver died soon after colliding with a minivan at a U-turn in Thalang yesterday.
The Tha Chatchai Police were notified of the incident at 1.08pm yesterday on Thepkrasattri Road in Mai Khao.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find the silver minivan waiting for police. Nearby they found a man, later identified as 55 year old Kreangsak Sanaewit, who had sustained serious injuries.
He was rushed to the Thalang Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police say the minivan driver, 34 year old Alongkorn Saeyok, was heading from Phang Nga to Phuket Town. When the minivan arrived at the scene, the motorbike was crossing the road at the U- turn, seemingly not seeing the minivan. Some netizens have noted that the minivan appeared to be travelling at a high speed.
Police are continuing their investigation and may take further legal action.
04/03/62 #คลิป เมื่อช่วงบ่ายวันนี้ // เกิดอุบัติเหตุรถตู้ + รถมอเตอร์ไซค์ อย่างจัง หน้าโรงเรียนหงษ์หยก (สวนมะพร้าว) ถนนเทพกระษัตรี อำเภอถลาง จังหวัดภูเก็ต #NewshawkPhuketCr @Olan…C / @StarlighT Revolution
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต on Monday, March 4, 2019
VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
