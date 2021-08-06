Missing swimmer’s body possibly found, officials await positive ID

Earlier this week, the Thaiger wrote how a man went missing after going out for a swim at Freedom Beach in Phuket. Now, officials believe they have located the missing man’s body.

Jirayut Niyomdet from the Phuket Marine Police says officials believe they found Akkarapol Pattranonwere’s body yesterday. The body was discovered lying face down in the water and was wedged under some rocks, says Jirayut.

Jirayut adds that the body was found about 200 metres from the spot where Akkarapol went swimming. “The team will wait until the water levels subside to a safer level before they retrieve his body from the rocks”, says Jirayut.

However, the police are not 100% sure that the body they found is Akkarapol’s body until they have examined the body and identified it using official protocols.

Jirayut continued to say that after the body is retrieved, it will be sent to a local hospital for examination/identification procedures.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on