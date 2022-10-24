Missing Russian tourist seen exiting the sea, search continues

New information in the continuing search for the Russian woman who disappeared in Phuket suggests she may not have drowned at sea, as previously thought. Elena Rusradchenko, the 53 year old Russian woman, was reportedly spotted coming out of the waters at Nai Thon Beach around noon on Thursday. Lifeguards had called for all swimmers to get out of the sea because a storm was arriving.

A guard at the beach who witnessed it said that Rusradchenko came ashore with other swimmers but looked “absent-minded.” She has been known to have some memory issues. In the disoriented state described, she did not pick up her belongings but instead wandered off in the opposite direction, according to Phuket News reporting.

This sighting was an hour or two after she was originally last seen. She had left her room around 10am Thursday and headed to Nai Thon Beach with a few friends. But at 11am her friends went back to their rooms without her, as she had gone for a swim in the sea. After waiting hours for her to return, her friends went searching around 4pm. It was then that they found her shoes and towel, still left on the beach at the base of a tree from when Rusradchenko went into the sea alone that morning.

The new information gives a glimmer of hope as search teams enter their fourth day scouring the land and sea in the area for the missing woman. Rusradchenko was described as a senior executive of a company by one of her friends. Her relatives have offered a reward of US$10,000 for anyone with information leading to her location.

The president of the Sakoo Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) described thorough efforts with authorities aided by volunteers. He performed a ritual locals believe brings luck to the search, but no results so far.

Private businesses are patrolling the waters near shore with their jetskis and boats, while Royal Thai Navy helicopters perform wider sweeps from above. Police have widened the search area and have scoured the beach, sea, and mountains near the woman’s hotel. Storms and rough waters have hampered efforts though. The OrTorBor leader says they are considering all possibilities in their search.

“We are continuing our search and expanding the search area, but are not ruling out any possibilities. The provincial and district police officers are working together, no issues have been ruled out yet.”

They have taken into account the possibility of her being lost at sea, and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation are focussing their efforts there. They are searching the coastline and shore waters. Meanwhile, other explanations, even including kidnapping, are being considered.

The search continues into its fourth day today with police and volunteers hoping to find the missing Russian woman alive.