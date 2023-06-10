Missing Russian tourist found, reunited with family in Phuket

Photo by Phuket Tourist Police.

A Russian family holidaying in Phuket was reunited after a woman was reported missing by her husband in the early hours of the morning. Tourist Police officers provided the necessary assistance after the 56 year old woman got lost in northern Phuket after dark.

The incident occurred when the Russian couple, both of whom remain unnamed, were drinking at Naithon Beach. The husband returned to their hotel, while the wife stayed behind, The Phuket News reported. When she didn’t return by 11pm, the concerned husband alerted the hotel staff, who then joined him in searching for the missing woman at Naithon Beach and the surrounding area.

Fortunately, the woman was later found by the staff of Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, a hotel located at Nai Yang Beach, approximately 7 kilometres from Naithon along local roads. She was taken back to her accommodation and reunited with her husband.

The road between Naithon and Nai Yang is known for being steep, and was previously chosen for the Heartbreak Hill Marathon specifically because of this, as the race is designed to be as challenging as possible for athletes.

It has not been revealed if the woman had a mobile phone with her while wandering in the hilly areas of northern Phuket. Meanwhile, Tourist Police continue to remind foreign vacationers that they can always request assistance through the 1155 hotline or the ‘I Lert U’ app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

The app provides features to send photos, videos, and geo-location information, ensuring a quick response from authorities in case of emergencies. Tourist Police emphasise that it is strongly advised for tourists to have the ‘I Lert U’ app for their safety and peace of mind.

