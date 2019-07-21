Missing Filipino’s body found in Phuket, identified by family | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phuket

Missing Filipino’s body found in Phuket, identified by family

PHOTO: AsiaOne

A body, found washed up on Freedom beach in Phuket on Friday, has now been identified by family to be one of the two missing Filipinos.

The family of Noah Ibay arrived at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday to identify the body and meet the Phuket Governor, Pakkapong Tawipat. Mr. Val Simon Roque from The Philippines’ Embassy in Bangkok also attended the meeting with the family.

Patong Hospital confirmed that Noah had drowned.

29 year old Filipino, Angelo Cortez, remains missing. The search has now been extended to beaches north and south of Freedom Beach. Phuket has been pounded by rains and fresh south-westerly winds over the past three days.

Four Filipinos were reported missing after walking along Freedom beach on Wednesday. A few from a group of 13 went wading in the shallows and were swept off their feet by strong waves and washed out to sea.

30 year old John Tanghal and 51 year old Jose Tanghal were soon recovered. But Both and Angelo remained missing as rescue and search efforts continued in the fading Wednesday evening light.

The Thaiger

Environment

“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north

Parts of Thailand are facing their worst drought in 50 years. Farmers in some parts of the north and north east say that the situation is the “worst in living memory”, as reported in Sanook.

Meanwhile, The Meteorological Department says Thailand will experience the worst drought in at least a decade, with average precipitation across large regions of the country falling far short of the monthly averages.

Sanook reports that rivers and reservoirs are 10% below the levels at the same time last year in Lamphun, just south of the north city of Chiang Mai. Farmers are being urged to be pro-active and collect any rainwater over the next two months because there is unlikely to be enough to go round from the usual irrigation sources in the region.

Sanook also reports that areas around Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand’s north-east are also facing the worst drought in 50 years.

Water levels in large reservoirs stand around 38% capacity in the North, 33% in the North-east, 22% in the Central Plains, 35% in the East, 67% in the West, and 60% in the South, according to figures released by the Office of National Water Resources and published in the Bangkok Post.

In the tourist island of Phuket the three main catchments are all below 10-15% of their capacity as the annual wet season has provided little rain to start filling them up. The island is facing an acute water shortage for the tourist season at the end of the year.

SOURCE: Sanook | Bangkok Post

Phuket’s main water catchment at Bang Wad Dam in Kathu, central Phuket

Environment

Phuket’s water shortage solution – pump it from the mainland

For the Thai island surrounded by water, Phuket now faces acute water shortage problems and local officials are scurrying for solutions.

This week a 3.5 billion baht plan was announced to pipe potable water across the channel from Phang Nga to Phuket as a remedy for the looming water crisis on the island. At this stage there’s no approval for the project to go ahead and hasn’t even been considered by the new Thai Cabinet.

Despite heavy rains in Phuket this week the three catchments are still well below capacity. According to local officials from the Office of National Water Resources the main dam in central Phuket, Bang Wad Dam, is at 6% capacity of useable water with the Bang Neow Dum in Srisoonthorn with even lower useable capacity.

The Office of National Water Resources lists Phuket as the province in the country at second highest risk of running out of water in the next 12 months.

With the annual wet season past the half-way mark (reliably April to November each year), the Director of Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office, Somsawat Chaisinsorn, has admitted in a Facebook post “that there’s not enough water on this island”.

But he also claims that there is now a “long-term solution”.

That solution was announced this week by Graisorn Mahamad, the chief of the Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority. He said there is going to a pipe connected to the mainland at the north-end of the island with water pumped south and then “directed into households”.

The optimistic Mr Graisorn said that the PWA are awaiting for a Cabinet approval of a 3.5 billion baht budget for the project. Mr Graisorn was unable to put any dates to the project but admitted it would involve multiple departments, land purchases, major civil engineering projects, establishment of new catchments and water pumping stations.

Crime

Egyptian tourist stabbed in the neck at a roti street store in Phuket

PHOTO: Daily News

A roti roadside vendor has been arrested after attacking a tourist by stabbing a man in the neck outside a Family Mart store.

30 year old Mahmoud Abbas is now recovering in hospital following surgery. He was admitted with a 7 centimetre gash on his neck.

According to reports in Daily News, the roti seller stabbed the man in the neck with an Itch kitchen knife after allegedly saying something about the man’s wife in English. It hasn’t been reported what was said by Mr Abbas.

Chalong police rushed to Soi Ta-iad, near Soi 12, last night to find 32 year old food vendor, Surachai Raksap, waiting at the scene with the weapon.

Mr Abbas, an Egyptian tourist, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital (earlier reported as Bangkok Phuket Hospital) after receiving first aid at the scene. He was in a group of three that approached the roti store late last night.

Surachai was led away by police and is facing charges of attempted murder.

Soi Ta-iad is a popular street in Phuket for Muay Thai gyms, health shops, cafes and fitness businesses.

SOURCE: Daily News

Mr Abbas arrives at hospital – Facebook

Trending