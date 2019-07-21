Pattaya man in custody for killing horses and selling horse meat | The Thaiger

A man being held by police for questioning after being accused of killing horses and selling their meat in Chon Buri province, east of Bangkok.

Chon Buri police arrested 33 year old Nirun Kamlon at his house in Banglamung district near Pattaya yesterday on the orders of the provincial governor. Watchdog Thailand Foundation lodged a complaint with the governor that a Thai man was killing horses and selling their meat on Facebook and in fresh markets in the district for a long time. The suspect faces charges of torturing animals.

Police found the skull of a horse and dried blood stains in Nirun’s house. A horse and one piece of, what is believed to be, the shin bone of a horse were found in the backyard of his house.

The suspect reportedly told the police that he was involved in the horse meat trade with his grandfather until his death, after which he carried on with the business.

He claimed that he bought horses, which were no longer usable or had broken legs, from stables in Banglamung district and then hired a butcher to kill the horses, adding that only sold horse meat.

He told police the only 5-6 disabled horses were killed for their meat and he had already stopped the business a few months ago after a road accident, which, ironically, left him with a broken leg.

He says the horse found in his backyard was meant to be sold to anyone who wants to set it free.

SOURCE: Thai PBS