Many fish caught at Nai Harn Beach – normal phenomenon | The Thaiger

Phuket
Many fish caught at Nai Harn Beach – normal phenomenon
Lots of Torpedo Scads have being caught at Nai Harn this week is a normal phenomenon, which happens twice in a year.
About 10 local Kata fishermen caught ‘Torpedo Scads’ (Hardtail scad, Finny scad, Finletted mackerel scad, Cordyla scad), about 3,000 – 4,000 on Sunday night. Many people were worried that this was abnormal or a portent of disaster.
Suchart Sangjan, the director of Andaman Sea Fisheries Research and Development Centre Phuket says, “This was a normal phenomenon.”
“These fish are caught in Phuket and Phang Nga. They are mostly caught during two season, which are in March to May and October to December. Two years ago this phenomenon happened in Patong.”
“This is not a sign of any disaster as some people believe but it is a completely normal phenomenon.”
Phuket
Eight Phuket monks defrocked after testing positive for drugs
Eight monks from three temples in Phuket have been defrocked after posting positive drug tests.
Phuket officers raided three temples in Mueang Phuket and Kathu district – Samkong Temple, Kathu Temple and Thepnimit Temple – after locals complained about drug in the temples.
Officers conducted urine drug tests on the monks. The drug tests show that one monk from Samkong Temple and seven other monks from the Kathu Temple came up with a positive reading.
The eight monks have now been defrocked by a senior monk before being taken to the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Centre for further drugs treatment.
Police are investigating the temples and questioning the monks.
Phuket
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
A man has been sighted on camera while he was masturbating in front of his room at a Phuket condominium in Phuket Town.
A facebook user “Lebsuay Phuket” has posted two videos with a message read, “please shared this to warn other women.”
“This has been happening since five month ago. He comes out about 3am, sometimes 5am, to do masturbation. Sometimes he speaks with himself. He is targeting rooms which have only women as tenants. Sometimes he turns to show the camera.”
“I have installed CCTV cameras because I am afraid of him. He is now still here but sometimes changes his target to other buildings.”
“We have already reported this to the Phuket City Police.”
Police are now continuing their investigation.
Phuket
Injured dolphin from Nai Yang Beach still in critical condition
The injured dolphin found at Nai Yang beach last week is still in critical condition. A laser treatment is being used as part of the healthcare for the dolphin.
The dolphin was found on Friday. Read more about last week’s rescue HERE.
At the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) veterinarians and volunteers are now taking care of the dolphin 24 hours a day by helping to support it in the water.
Veterinarian Patcharapohn Kaewmong, who is currently taking care of the dolphin says, “the dolphin is now in critical condition. It has been infected and has some wounds on its fin. It is weak and cannot swim by itself.”
“We need staff members and volunteers to support it in the water.”
“We have given some antibiotic medicine and are using laser technology to assist in the treatment. We are trying our best to save this little dolphin.”
The PMBC has also called for volunteers to help support the dolphin in water during its treatment. Anyone interested please contact www.facebook.com/thaiwhales/
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Many fish caught at Nai Harn Beach – normal phenomenon
Eight Phuket monks defrocked after testing positive for drugs
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
How much should you be paid working in Thailand?
Even Chris Hemsworth hates Bangkok traffic
Registration renewals will be denied to traffic fine non-payers
Drivers of fatal migrant truck arrested in Phattalung
The Long March towards electric cars
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Injured dolphin from Nai Yang Beach still in critical condition
Two races on Day One of Phuket King’s Cup
December 4 – Thailand’s national day of shame
TAT grapples with real numbers in the wake of the Chinese tourism slump
Friday meeting to discuss lifting political restrictions
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
-
Opinion3 days ago
How will ‘Chindia’ change Phuket’s tourism future?’
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Chinese tourist mixed up in a ‘misunderstanding’ in Pattaya
-
Phuket3 days ago
Netizens disagree with official numbers: The miracle 20% rise in tourist numbers
-
Thailand1 day ago
Where do old Thai Airways 747s go?
-
Phuket3 days ago
Top 10 fine dining restaurants in Phuket
-
Phang Nga1 day ago
Lost and found – 64 year old French tourist
-
Thailand1 day ago
Full steam ahead for the Thai high-speed railway
You must be logged in to post a comment Login