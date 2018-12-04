Many fish caught at Nai Harn Beach – normal phenomenon | The Thaiger

King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Many fish caught at Nai Harn Beach – normal phenomenon

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 min ago

on

Lots of Torpedo Scads have being caught at Nai Harn this week is a normal phenomenon, which happens twice in a year.

About 10 local Kata fishermen caught ‘Torpedo Scads’ (Hardtail scad, Finny scad, Finletted mackerel scad, Cordyla scad), about 3,000 – 4,000 on Sunday night. Many people were worried that this was abnormal or a portent of disaster.

Suchart Sangjan, the director of Andaman Sea Fisheries Research and Development Centre Phuket says, “This was a normal phenomenon.”

“These fish are caught in Phuket and Phang Nga. They are mostly caught during two season, which are in March to May and October to December. Two years ago this phenomenon happened in Patong.”

“This is not a sign of any disaster as some people believe but it is a completely normal phenomenon.”

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

