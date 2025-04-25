Man killed in high-speed crash into parked truck in Phuket

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A 55 year old man was killed in a horrifying crash early this morning when his sedan slammed into a stationary trailer truck on the bypass road in Phuket.

The tragic accident unfolded at around 1.50am today, April 25, in front of the Kee Hin outlet.

“At the scene, officers found a 22-wheeled trailer truck, registered in Chumphon, parked on the roadside,” said a police spokesperson. The truck driver, 52 year old Somporn Thapthim, explained that he had parked to rest around 11pm yesterday, April 24, while waiting for his company to open in the morning.

The tragic moment occurred when a Honda City sedan, with Phuket plates, crashed into the rear of the truck at high speed. The impact was devastating. The front of the sedan was completely destroyed, with the engine bay crushed beneath the truck’s trailer.

The driver, 55 year old Preecha Boonlum, a resident of Kathu district, was found dead at the scene. He had suffered fatal head and facial injuries. His body was later removed from the wreckage and transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Investigations revealed that the sedan’s speedometer was stuck at 180km/h, suggesting the vehicle was likely travelling at this high speed when it collided with the truck.

An eyewitness, 31 year old Khacharsak Rakthong, told police he was driving a pickup truck behind the sedan when the crash happened.

“I saw him come out of an alley near the Hino company and drive ahead of me. When we reached the scene, I suddenly heard a loud crash. He didn’t seem to swerve or try to avoid anything.”

The truck driver, Somporn, was asleep in the cabin when the impact occurred and said he was startled awake by the sound of the crash, reported The Phuket News.

While police continue to investigate the cause of the collision, they suspect that fatigue or driver inattention could have played a role in the deadly crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Police have contacted Preecha’s family to inform them of the tragedy.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of speeding and the potentially fatal consequences of driver negligence.

