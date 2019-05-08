Man found hanged at rental property in Wichit | The Thaiger

Phuket
Man found hanged at rental property in Wichit
A man has been found hanged at a rental property in Wichit. His mother believed that he was stressed after being arrested with drugs, and was unemployed.
Wichit Police were notified of the incident inside Soi Pracha Saeree in Wichit yesterday. Police and rescue workers arrived to find the body of a man hanged inside his room. He was identified as 26 year old Jeerasak Pengkun from Koh Samui, Surat Thani.
Police say there were no signs of a struggle found on his body. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Rescue workers estimate that he died many days before the body was found.
44 year old Ubonrat Srilama, Mr Jeerasak’s mother, told police that, “he had stayed here for about five months. I came to visit him when I found his body.”
“I think that he might have been stressed as he had been arrested with drugs and later bailed. He was also unemployed and had no money.”
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Phuket
Large tree crashes onto car in Chalong
A big tree has fallen in Chalong where it has tried to squash a parked Honda Jazz parked in front of a house in Chalong this morning.
Staff from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Chalong Office were notified of the big tree collapsing and hitting a car in Soi Kritsada in Chalong in the midst of high winds and rain earlier today.
At the scene they found the tree laying on top of the small hatchback parked out front of the rental house. Emergency crews cut the tree before removing it from the car.
The 61 year old car owner Kam Panchot says at 5.30am, while trying to sleep, she was woken after a loud noise. She went out to find her car had been hit by the fallen tree. Luckily there were no injuries.
Krabi
Warning for boats going to sea off Phuket
The Phuket Marine Office has made another official announcement today for boats that will remain in force until May 10.
The announcement was issued yesterday stating that “The weather forecast of strong westerly winds is expected to bring heavy rains to southern Thailand and the Andaman coast from today until at least May 10.“
“The warning is in effect for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.”
Read more about the weather warning HERE.
“Because of the strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea, all boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until May 10.”
“When going to sea boat operators and captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats. Boat captains must follow the directions from officers at each pier.”
Phuket
Pork-seller arrested with gun, ammunition and drugs in Kathu
A pork seller has been arrested with a gun and crystal methamphetamine in Kathu.
Kathu Police arrested 43 year old pork seller Peerapan Saechua yesterday. Police seized crystal methamphetamine, a handgun and 68 bullets.
The arrest follows a tip-off from the owner of the rented house in Kathu claiming that Peerapan used a gun to threaten him while also alleging that the man was using drugs inside his house.
Peerapan was taken to Kathu Police Station where he is facing charges of illegally carrying a gun in public without reason, and the illegal possession of Category 1 drugs.
