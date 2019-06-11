Man charged with shooting girlfriend’s relatives in Rawai, Phuket | The Thaiger

A man has been charged with shooting his girlfriend’s relatives after failing to reconcile with his girlfriend in Rawai, Phuket. Chalong Police were notified of the incident at a house on Patak Road in Rawai yesterday.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find two people injured from gun shot wounds – 40 year old Saksit Eiamsamran and 22 year old Pongsakorn Eiamsamran.

The suspect, 26 year old Pimonsak Jantarat, was arrested later after police pursued him as he sped away.

Police found a handgun, 29 bullets, methamphetamine pills, crystal meth (ice) and marijuana inside his pick-up truck.

Police say the suspect was the boyfriend of 27 year old Pennapa Eiamsamran. The two people injured were Ms Pennapa’s relatives. Ms Pennapa wanted to break up with Pimonsak but he refused. The suspect was arguing with Ms Pennapa’s brother before he opened fire and shot members of the family. They were taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been taken to Chalong Police Station to face charges.





