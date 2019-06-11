Man charged with shooting girlfriend’s relatives in Rawai, Phuket | The Thaiger

Crime
Man charged with shooting girlfriend’s relatives in Rawai, Phuket
A man has been charged with shooting his girlfriend’s relatives after failing to reconcile with his girlfriend in Rawai, Phuket. Chalong Police were notified of the incident at a house on Patak Road in Rawai yesterday.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find two people injured from gun shot wounds – 40 year old Saksit Eiamsamran and 22 year old Pongsakorn Eiamsamran.
The suspect, 26 year old Pimonsak Jantarat, was arrested later after police pursued him as he sped away.
Police found a handgun, 29 bullets, methamphetamine pills, crystal meth (ice) and marijuana inside his pick-up truck.
Police say the suspect was the boyfriend of 27 year old Pennapa Eiamsamran. The two people injured were Ms Pennapa’s relatives. Ms Pennapa wanted to break up with Pimonsak but he refused. The suspect was arguing with Ms Pennapa’s brother before he opened fire and shot members of the family. They were taken to hospital.
Meanwhile, the suspect has been taken to Chalong Police Station to face charges.
Crime
More prison time for Premchai over poaching case
Thailand’s construction tycoon Premchai Karnasutra has been sentenced to another year in jail after being found guilty of trying to bribe officials while being arrested at the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi in February last year.
The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 7 acquitted Premchai’s aide Yong Dodkhruea of bribery, defined in law as inducing officials to do, not to do or to delay their duties, and punishable with a maximum jail term of five years and/or fine of 10,000 baht.
The one-year jail term for the powerful and well-connected president of Italian-Thai Development company will be added to the 16 month prison term he was handed by Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court on March 20 after it heard the poaching case against Premchai and several accomplices, including Yong.
In that lawsuit, Premchai was given six months for carrying firearms in public without permission, eight months for “aiding others in hunting game in a wildlife sanctuary without permission” and two months for possessing the carcass of a protected species, a Kalij pheasant, without permission.
Yong was jailed for 13 months for carrying a weapon and illegally possessing the carcass of a black leopard.
Two other defendants, both of whom worked for Premchai, were also convicted of related crimes. Premchai’s driver Thanee Thummart was sentenced to two years and 17 months in prison for several offences, including possession of the black leopard’s carcass and hunting inside a wildlife sanctuary. Premchai’s cook Natee Riemsan received a suspended four month jail term and was fined 10,000 baht for possessing the leopard carcass.
The Thong Pha Phum court also ordered Premchai and Thanee to pay Bt2 million plus 7.5 per cent annual interest in compensation to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, which oversees the Thung Yai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary. Premchai, Yong and Thanee are now out on bail pending a possible appeal. The Department of Appellate Litigation Region 7 in May appealed against the first court’s decision, saying Premchai should have been punished for other offences too.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Sixteen AK-47 rifles found in north-east Thailand water well
by Wijit Choonhakitkajorn – The Nation
Sixteen AK-47 rifles in four fertiliser sacks were found behind a palm plantation in a well in Surin’s Buachet district, in Thailand’s north-east, right on the Cambodian border.
Police in Cha-ngok village in Tambon Sadao were alerted by the village headman who says that one of his villagers had found the arms cache in the well. A team from the anti-bomb division, border patrol police, forensic officials and the provincial administration rushed to the scene.
In a bid to find those responsible for dumping the assault rifles, forensic officials brushed the weapons for fingerprints, while officials pumped water out from the well to look for any other evidence that the culprits may have left behind.
Police believe that those who abandoned the weapons were the same group of people who had dumped a cache of firearms in a canal in Si Sa Ket’s Khukhan district last week.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
21 undocumented Burmese migrants found in Songkhla, alleged Thai trafficker arrested
FILE PHOTO: Malay Mail
A Thai man has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 21 undocumented Burmese migrants from Thailand’s south across the border into Malaysia.
A resort in Tambon Patong of Songkhla’s Hat Yai district was searched by soldiers and police earlier today (Monday) and discovered five Burmese men and two women in two of the rooms.
Their account to police led to the arrest of Pongpipat Suwanraksa, who was staying in another room. Pongpipat was charged with smuggling the migrants into Thailand and attempting to traffic them across the border to Malaysia.
After questioning Pongpipat, the authorities went on to search a forest in Moo 1 village of the same tambon and found 13 more Burmese men and one woman, who looked tired and hungry. None of them had eaten for three days and some had become ill.
They told police they were waiting to be taken to Malaysia and their alleged trafficker had ordered them not to leave the spot, so they waited in the forest.
ORIGINAL REPORT: The Nation
