Thai PM receives royal endorsement. Negotiations on hold for today’s ceremonies. | The Thaiger

Thai PM receives royal endorsement. Negotiations on hold for today’s ceremonies.
Thailand’s new Prime Minister, the old one but now elected by the new parliament last Wednesday, is reported to have agreed to the ministerial post quotas Palang Pracharath promised to the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties.
Prayut Chan-o-cha has reportedly invited all coalition partners to stop squabbling and attend the swearing-in ceremony for him to formerly take the post of PM in the new government. The event is taking place today at Government House.
A source, speaking to Bangkok Post, claims the horse-trading for cabinet portfolios (which opened up again over the weekend following the vote for PM last Wednesday), is over and that Bhumjaithai will take control of the Transport Ministry.
A faction within Palang Pracharat has been unhappy with the promises of cabinet portfolios made to Democrats and Bhumjaithai MPs. They have said all along they wanted the agriculture and transportation ministries in the new government. Prayut will need to keep them happy whilst finding a way to honour the promises made to coalition partners to secure his nomination as PM.
Meanwhile the Palang Pracharat secretary-general, Sontirat Sontijirawong, says members remain fully committed to putting their key economic policies into practice and that the Palang Pracharat party needs control over key economic ministries. His strongman stance seems contrary to the PMs recent conciliatory comments.
“We have to persuade our partners to work together in these key economic ministries, which will strengthen the coalition government,” he was quoted as saying in the Bangkok Post.
With today’s official swearing of the new PM in at Government House it is likely the back-room spats will remain toned down until the ceremonial dust settles and the negotiations kick off again.
Democrats say, as far as they’re concerned, nothing has changed
“Everything is OK. There have been no changes to ministry portfolios. The Democrat seats in Cabinet are secure.”
Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanavisit has been dismissive this morning about weekend reports of factional members within Palang Pracharat wanting to reclaim ministries in the new parliament. He says confusion over the ministerial portfolios in the new government arose after members of a Palang Pracharat faction said that the allocations hadn’t been settled.
Jurin conceded that there had been numerous postings over the weekend, and duelling Tweets between a spokesperson from Palang Pracharat and the Bhumjaithai leader, saying that the allocation of cabinet ministers had not been concluded.
Mr Jurin says that the Democrats will discuss the issue of their MPs acting as ministers for the new Cabinet. He said this would follow the confirmation of the election of Prayut Chan-o-cha in parliament last week receiving royal assent.
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Jurin said that the new PM was entitled to consider the cabinet line-up before it was submitted for royal approval.
Democrats decide today if they’ll walk away from Palang Pracharat coalition
PHOTO: Thai PBS
A meeting of Democrat MPs today will either re-enforce the loose coalition with Palang Pracharat or walk away from the arrangement. If either the Democrats or Bhumjaithai walk away from the coalition it will leave the government in minority in the new parliament.
Palang Pracharat have made it openly clear over the weekend they want to reclaim a number of key portfolios that it promised to its coalition partners as part of a deal to secure their votes for their prime ministerial candidate last Wednesday. But once the vote was over and Prayut Chan-o-cha elected to the PM position, rumbles emerged from factions within Palang Pracharat that said they wanted the ministries back.
But rather than discussing if they are going to hand back the posts to Palang Pracharat, the meeting is to name the best people in their party to take over the positions of Minister for Agriculture and Commerce.
The Democrats had been promised the agriculture, commerce and social development ministries in the deal. Meanwhile the Bhumjaithai Party looked set to secure the Transport Ministry.
The rumblings from inside Palang Pracharat are from the ‘Sam Mitr’ (Three Allies) faction who have been adamant that they needed to take back the posts that the party had promised its coalition partners. They said the Democrats and Bhumjaithai could be offered junior ministries instead.
A Democrat source has told the media that Palang Pracharat had agreed to hand a deputy PM post as well as three cabinet seats – agriculture, commerce and social development – to the party as part of the deal last Tuesday to secure the Democrats and Bhumjaithai votes for the new PM. Bhumjaithai, all along, said they would side with the Democrats, whichever way they decided, and also voted for Prayut as prime minister having being offered the Transport portfolio.
Not negotiable. Democrats and Bhumjaithai draw a line in the Thai political sand
PHOTO: Bhumjaithai leader, Anutin Charnvirakul
Bhumjaithai want to retain the Transport portfolio, as promised. The Democrats say they will not ‘return’ the Agriculture or Commerce portfolios, as it was promised. The deals were struck with the Palang Pracharat in the final hours before the parliamentary election of the next PM to secure votes for their candidate, Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Both Bhumjaithai and Democrats have made it clear over the weekend, in warring tweets between the various party leaders, that the situation is NOT NEGOTIABLE.
Which puts any parliamentary majority back at the start line. Without the Democrat and Bhumjaithai MP votes Palang Pracharat doesn’t command enough votes in the lower house for a workable majority. They may try ruling, with Prayut as the PM, in an unstable minority government but the likelihood of ongoing instability would make the situation unworkable.
First salvo came from Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.
“Ministries are meant for people to get to work, not for being traded. Period”
The “Transport, Public Health, Tourism portfolios are not changeable.”
The response from Palang Pracharat spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, according to Thai PBS.
“Ministries are meant to be a work place for people, not a work place for companies. Right!”
“Ministries are meant to work for the people and, more importantly, not to be influenced by a company seeking (contractual) work. Right!”
“Ministries are changeable if they work for the benefit of a company. Right!”
“This ministries are not being traded, but the choice of a suitable minister must be such that there cannot be accusations that the appointment benefits a company.”
Bhumjaithai is firmly resisting Palang Pracharat’s demand for the return of the Transport Ministry, whereas the Democrats have made it clear the Commerce and Agriculture portfolios were promised to them and are not renegotiable.
Palang Pracharat are now openly negotiating a return of the three ministry positions in a backflip from the deal struck late last Tuesday.
Talks continue.
PHOTO: Palang Pracharat spokesperson, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana (Facebook)
