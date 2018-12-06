Man arrested with drugs at Phuket Checkpoint | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
Man arrested with drugs at Phuket Checkpoint
A man has been arrested at the main Phuket Checkpoint with 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
The Tha Chat Chai Police and Phang Nga Provincial Police arrested 28 year old Kitti ‘Uat’ Pueanrak from Phang Nga on Tuesday. Police seized 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint at the top of the island.
Police have followed up on this case with a further investigation. Phang Nga Police have now also arrested 35 year old Aphichart ‘Deaw’ Kotsap in Phang Nga. Police 38,000 methamphetamine pills and two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Then Phang Nga Police arrested 34 year old Manit ‘Base’ Promjan in Phang Nga. This time they seized 44,000 methamphetamine pills .
All have been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
Phuket’s hotel and property players look north
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
One of Greater Phuket’s real estate and hotel market’s that has a decided buzz of late is the area up over the Sarasin bridge in Phang Nga.
In Natai, the entry of the Baba Beach Club and nearby Akyra is creating renewed visibility for the broad West Coast stretch of white sand beach.
Two upscale hotels are in the development phase in the vicinity, with one being flagged to an international hotel operator.
Up at the 1,000 plus rai Thai Muang mega-project, movement is once again underway, as is a nearby massive Japanese-led mixed-use project including a golf course.
Land values are currently running amuck in the Koh Kloi area where the AOT (Airports of Thailand) has reportedly acquired land for an upcoming Phang Nga airport which will provide Phuket with a second gateway alternative.
Premium land transactions are taking place, with the most notable being the recent trade of the former oceanfront site in Bodan that was to be at various stages first a Raffles and later a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
Looking at Phuket’s light-rail initiative, one knock-on effect will be the eventual linkage between the island and larger connection to a broader rail terminus in Koh Kloi. This will likely spur real estate speculators to acquire peripheral locations.
As Phang Nga’s West Coast four land highway expansion moves forward to Khao Lak and beyond, Phuket’s Northern neighbor is seeing a renewed push in its tourism, property and infrastructure.
Lost and found – 64 year old French tourist
A French male tourist, who yesterday became lost with his son, has now been found.
Last night Karon Police were notified that at around 5pm a Frenchman, 64 year old Paillereau Jean Michel, had become lost.
Karon Police reported that he and his son were driving on different motorbikes heading from Phuket Town to the Thalang area.
His son told police that he had last seen his father, who was following on a different motorbike, at Koh Kaew. He then lost sight of him and didn’t know where he went.
Karon police called for anyone who saw the man to contact police.
But good new today as the Karon Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Pratueang Phonmana told The Thaiger that Mr Michel has now been located after checking in at a hotel in Phang Nga.
As to what happened between Koh Kaew and Phang Nga….? Police are speaking to the man this afternoon.
Phang Nga Court convicts 11 men over gang rape of 14 year old
A Phang Nga court has convicted 11 men and sentenced them to lengthy jail terms for gang-raping a 14 year old girl in the province last year.
Read the original story we broke on The Thaiger HERE.
News about the assaults came to light in September 2017 after the mother filed charges with police. She outlined a litany of abuses accusing up to 40 men in her Koh Raet community of repeatedly assaulting her daughter. It came to light that the daughter was often left home alone in the evenings while her parents went out to work in a nearby rubber plantation.
Community elders and relatives of the men turned the attack onto the family accusing them of being liars saying that their reputations had been tainted.
The Phang Nga provincial court handed down findings that all defendants were guilty of multiple counts of rape on the underage girl. The Court said they gang-raped the victim in her home at least 16 times between May 2016 and February 2017.
The Court sentenced the following to life in prison: Worachit Kongbut, Chatchai Srirat, Boonpoj Nonsee, Chalerm Samin, Sucheep Sumen, Thawatchai Thaogu and Nuttawut Butnoi.
The Court determined that Worachit was the first to assault the girl and forced her onto the beach to be raped by other men from the village. He also filmed and took photos of the assaults to blackmail her. Warachit and Boonpoj forced the girl to take drugs before the other men assaulted her.
