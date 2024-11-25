Man accidentally shoots himself cleaning gun in Phuket

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A man accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun, leading to a critical situation as he lay in a pool of blood. His girlfriend, initially thinking a hairdryer had exploded, discovered the true cause upon turning around. The incident occurred at 5pm yesterday, November 24.

Police Lieutenant Somchai Nuboons, an investigator from Kathu Police Station in Phuket, was alerted to the shooting incident at an apartment in Kathu subdistrict. Upon arrival, the officers found 25 year old Natchapon, injured by a gunshot wound to his left side beneath the rib cage.

Although conscious, he was fading in and out due to severe blood loss, prompting emergency services to rush him to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The girlfriend of the injured man recounted the event, explaining that she was folding clothes when she heard a loud noise reminiscent of an explosion as Natchapon was cleaning a gun.

Initially thinking a hairdryer had burst, she turned to see Natchapon wounded with blood pooling on the floor. It was revealed that Natchapon had been cleaning a homemade Thai-style shotgun when it accidentally discharged, causing the injury.

Investigators collected evidence and performed gunshot residue tests on both the injured man and his girlfriend. They also conducted drug tests before detaining Natchapon for further legal proceedings.

This unfortunate event highlights the importance of strict safety protocols when handling firearms, regardless of their origin or type. The use of homemade weapons adds an additional layer of danger, given their unpredictable nature and often unregulated construction.

