Phuket
Lifeguard rescues Polish man in Phuket
A lifeguard at Phuket’s Nai Harn beach saved a Polish man who got caught in the rough current while he was swimming this afternoon. The lifeguard swam out and pulled the man to the beach where he administered first aid and provided oxygen to help the man’s breathing. With the quick reaction provided by the lifeguard, the man made a full recovery and is now back in good shape.
Phuket is in the middle of monsoon season which lasts from July to October. During the season, there is rougher surf and stronger currents. A red flag placed on a beach signals that the water is hazardous and though it’s not forbidden to swim, it’s strongly discouraged. Follow instructions from lifeguards.
Source from Phuket Andaman News
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination centre open to expats 60 and above
Na Jomtien man electrocuted mining bitcoin
Lifeguard rescues Polish man in Phuket
How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Interprovincial transport suspended in “dark red” zones; bus services stop nationwide
Pattaya restaurants suffering, closing over dark red restrictions
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Koh Samui
Thailand News Today | 39 YO dies after AZ vaccine, bus services curbed, Andaman Sandbox | July 21
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Best Hotels Near Bangkok’s MRT Stations
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Locked in a construction worker camp in Bangkok – Thailand’s hidden Covid tragedy | VIDEO
Covid-19 “survival boxes” funded by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s donated salary
Bus services in and out of Phuket suspended for the next 2 weeks
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
Good Morning Thailand | What are your rights in Thailand? Sandbox and Samui Plus update
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Travellers from “dark red” and “red” zones must be vaccinated to enter Phuket
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business2 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Crime4 days ago
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Recent comments: