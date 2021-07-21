Thailand
Interprovincial transport suspended in “dark red” zones; bus services stop nationwide
All interprovincial public transport services have been suspended in the 13 “dark red” provinces under maximum control to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Department of Land Transport announced today. Domestic flights in and out of those provinces have also been suspended. The suspensions are in place at least until August 2.
The public transportation company, known as BorKorSor, announced that all interprovincial bus services on northern, northeastern, eastern and southern routes will be suspended until August 2. The bus services will still be delivering parcels. The president of the transport company said the suspension is in line with the government’s advisory to avoid interprovincial travel to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The Civil Aviation Authority had also announced that domestic flights to and from “dark red” provinces would be suspended until August 2, with the expectation of flights for medical services and connections for those travelling through the “Phuket Sandbox” or “Samui Plus” reopening schemes.
Many people decided to leave Bangkok just before the suspension. At Bangkok’s Don Muang International Airport a number of flew back to their hometowns. Some travelled back home by van this morning. 30 public vans were in service with routes to Chon Buri and Rayong before the services were suspended at 1pm today.
Bangkok
City buses in Bangkok are still running, but the number of passengers allowed on board has been reduced to 50% capacity and people must abide by social distancing practices. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority also changed the bus timetable to 5am to 9pm to abide by restrictions imposed by the government.
The BTS SkyTrain is also changing its service timetable in accordance with the government’s disease control measures. Starting tomorrow, the last train will depart from terminal stations at 8pm. The first train on the Sukhumvit line will depart from terminal stations at 5:15am and the first train on the Silom line will depart from terminal stations at 5:30am.
“Dark Red” provinces
Checkpoints are being set up in the provinces to monitor interprovincial travel. A spokesperson for the CCSA says those travelling out of “dark red” provinces will need to request approval before travelling.
The 13 “dark red” provinces: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Ayutthaya, Yala, Pattani, Songkhla and Narathiwat.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post
