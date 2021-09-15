Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Patong Entertainment Business Association lashed out at lack of government action or assistence. (via Wikimedia)

The president of the Patong Entertainment Business Association took a harsh stance against the long-term closures of nightlife venues in Phuket and the lack of assistance from the government of Thailand. In a fiery interview, he called on bars and clubs to open as restaurants despite the action being legally dubious and chastised the government for the long-term closure without any aid at all.

Nightlife venues have been closed in April in Phuket as part of a national ban still in effect that was enacted by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. but unlike other industries, there’s not been any assistance from the national government.

The president of the PEBA complains that the CCSA has allowed restaurants to reopen without serving alcohol (though many restaurants are often found to be serving alcohol anyway) while entertainment venues still cannot open. In the absence of any government help for bar staff and other entertainment employees, he encourages nightlife venues to reopen as restaurants.

He acknowledged that most do not have a restaurant license making the reopening illegal but said that local police and municipality officials are not enforcing that and allowing businesses to reopen to try to support their suffering staff. He questions why there’s not more support from the government, considering entertainment venues have long brought hordes of tourists to Phuket.

The president even had a pointed barb for Phuket officials that have seemed unmotivated to speed up any action to help entertainment and nightlife venues, pointing out that it’s been easy to issue orders to close the venues but seemingly impossible to issue orders to help fix anything or provide assistance for them.

“I feel so fed up and I can feel the insincerity of Phuket officers who have their normal salary each month and do not know how much we have been suffering.”

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 mins ago

Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
Thailand20 mins ago

Daily Covid Update | Wednesday, September 15 |
Malaysia36 mins ago

Nearly 40 border officials quarantined for testing after 9 migrant workers they arrested test positive for Covid
Sponsored2 days ago

The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket56 mins ago

Phuket Covid-19 totals: 40 dead, 91 Sandboxers, hospitals 90% full
Thailand57 mins ago

Thai man’s body found during search for missing expat on Koh Phi Phi
Thailand57 mins ago

The 10 types of Expats in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 89
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Morning Top Stories | Thailand October 1 reopening, Police arrest 12 year old | September 15 |
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

2 defence corps volunteers arrested for alleged involvement in stealing defence corps guns
Transport2 hours ago

Department of Airports to lose 3 facilities to Airports of Thailand
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Chulabhorn Royal Academy to buy 8 million Moderna doses to use as boosters
Visa3 hours ago

Thai cabinet approves new visa package to lure wealthy expats and digital nomads
Thailand3 hours ago

Up to 20% of Thais report suffering from lingering Covid effects, says Department of Medical Services
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 144 deaths and 13,798 new cases
Tourism4 hours ago

Tourists from Middle East put off Thailand due to bureaucracy, costs of Covid tests
Tourism4 hours ago

Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand1 day ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending