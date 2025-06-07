Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, June 7, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A mentally ill man accused of causing repeated panic in Phuket’s Soi Palai area has finally been removed from the community after over a year of complaints.

The man, identified as Thiranai Chanphong, was taken into custody and transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for psychiatric treatment on Thursday, June 5.

The breakthrough came after frustrated landlady Pranee Boonsawang, 51, took her plea for help to the media. Pranee, who owns an apartment building in the area, claimed she had been living in fear due to the man’s erratic and aggressive behaviour.

“I’ve filed multiple complaints with Chalong Police since February last year,” Pranee told reporters. “They kept brushing me off, and one officer even told me to go to the media myself.”

At around 7.20pm on Thursday, local village headman Ekkapol Kaewliphon and his assistant Nattapol Siangnuea visited the scene following yet another disturbance. They found Thiranai acting erratically, reportedly talking to himself and occasionally waving a knife outside his home.

“This isn’t the first time,” said Ekkapol. “Police have detained him four times already, but his condition keeps deteriorating. We had to escalate the issue before someone got seriously hurt.”

Concerned for the safety of locals, Ekkapol contacted Mueang Phuket District Chief Thiti Bunyasathian, who, along with Mueang District Chief Aphichat Chanthrawong and members of the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor), arrived by 8pm to assess the situation.

Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets | News by Thaiger

Officers managed to safely detain Thiranai without injury and immediately transferred him to Vachira Phuket Hospital for psychiatric evaluation, reported The Phuket News.

Officials said the move was necessary not only for the man’s well-being but also to ensure the safety and peace of mind of nearby residents.

“This is about protecting the public and helping someone in clear distress,” said one official involved in the operation.

Locals in Soi Palai, who have endured over a year of sleepless nights and unpredictable outbursts, expressed relief after hearing the man was finally being given proper care.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

