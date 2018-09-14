Surf for Soi Dog at SurfHouse Phuket

Surf House Phuket Kata Beach is teaming up with Phuket charity Soi Dog Foundation for a pawsome day of surfing, with proceeds from their surfing sales being donated to help the suffering dogs and cats of the island and wider Thailand.

Founded in 2003, Soi Dog Foundation cares for the stray dog and cats of Phuket and beyond, through its programs of vital sterilisations and vaccinations, life-saving veterinary treatment, rehoming, and community outreach. Soi Dog is seeing an increased demand for animals that need their care, and in order not to have to turn any animal in need away, they are now expanding their Phuket shelter.

The money raised from ‘Surf for Soi Dog’ will help fund desperately needed new facilities including spacious kennels and a brand new cat hospital, enabling them to take care of many more stray animals that need urgent care.

On the day you can enjoy special hot dog promotions, a Soi Dog merchandise store, and the chance to speak to Soi Dog representatives and find out more about their work and how you can support them.

So come on down to the Surf House Kata Beach and ride the waves for our furry friends!