Infant’s body found in Phuket drainage pipe

An infant’s body was discovered in a water drainage pipe in Phuket this morning. The baby girl was a newborn, only 1-3 days old, and found in Thalang district.

A waterworks authority who had been working nearby alerted Cherng Talay Police about the infant’s body. The police are now investigating the case.

There have been a few similar, disturbing incidents in Thailand in the past. Last year, the body of a newborn baby was found in a garage pile in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district. A local garbage collector had found the baby while putting garbage into his truck and immediately called the police.

In 2020, a newborn infant’s body was found in a university pond in South Thailand. The infant had been left in a bag, and its umbilical cord was still attached.

Following the recent tragic discovery in Phuket, police will hopefully get to the bottom of the case.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post