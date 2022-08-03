Pattaya
Pattaya Music Festival to bang the drums after a 5-month delay
Pattaya Music Festival 2022 hopes to strike a chord with music lovers this weekend after a five-month delay because of the pandemic with an event planned every weekend throughout August.
The festival to rock the city has been on hold since March amid a rising number of new Covid-19 cases. Pattaya’s Songkran festival in April was also cancelled.
On July 5, the official Facebook page of Pattaya Public Relations Department, and Pattaya Music Festival, announced that the event is back. The platform also included an event schedule and locations of the festival each week.
- First week (August 5 – 6): Three concert stages will available at Pattaya Beach near Dusit Thani Hotel, Pattaya Soi 5 -6, and Central Pattaya Junction.
- Second week (August 12 – 20): One concert stage will be available at Jomtien Multi-Purpose Stadium
- Third week (August 19 – 20): One concert stage will be available at Central Pattaya Junction
- Fourth week (August 26 – 27): One concert stage will be available at Central Pattaya Junction
The event is offered with free entry, and the door will open from 5pm onward. The artist lineups include Thai singers and music bands while street food stalls will be scattered throughout the area.
Visitors must show a Covid vaccination certificate or provide an ATK test result within 72 hours of entering the musical festival gates.
Some roads will be closed during the event including the road from the Dolphin Roundabout to Chai Mongkol Temple intersection, and the road from Central Pattaya to Nipa Lodge intersection.
The car parks will be available at Tesco Lotus in northern Pattaya, Terminal 21 shopping mall, Mike shopping mall, Royal Garden Plaza, Pattaya City 8 School, Chai Mongkol Temple, and Central Festival Pattaya Beach.
According to Pattaya Deputy Mayor Thithiphan Petchtrakul, 273 officials will be hired to take care of visitors and facilitate traffic.
SOURCE: PR Pattaya | Pattaya MUSIC Festival | The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Hair salons in Bangkok you should go to in 2022
Thailand News Today | Government releases online questionnaire for foreigners
The many advantages of surgery in Thailand
What to do if you get bitten by a snake in Thailand
Guilty Thai Army to pay dead soldier’s family 17 million baht
Pattaya man threatens girlfriend’s brother with gun
Pattaya Music Festival to bang the drums after a 5-month delay
Infant’s body found in Phuket drainage pipe
Eight women killed in drug driving accident in central Thailand
Details on Bangkok’s Green Line train contracts to be publicly disclosed
Hopalong thief stole 150,000 baht of jewellery to fund cannabis biz
German tourist tests positive for monkeypox in Phuket, Thailand
Half a million young people seeking jobs prefer admin to tourism
Police arrest alleged gambling operator with reported 5 million baht turnover
Woman accuses bank of stealing 4 million baht in north Thailand
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Elderly man hit with 10,000 baht electricity bill in central Thailand
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Mayor of Pattaya expects 80,000 tourists to visit Koh Larn this holiday
Tenfold tourist increase due after Thailand-Saudi route opens
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
UPDATE: Body of foreigner found dead in Phuket is US man
Wanted Taiwanese call centre scammer extradited from Albania to Thailand
Thieves rob French millionaire’s house at gunpoint in northeast Thailand
Happy Birthday to His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Best Bites9 hours ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Thailand1 day ago
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
-
Central Thailand10 hours ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Food Scene2 days ago
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
-
OutDoor Activities1 day ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Myanmar3 days ago
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis