Pattaya

Pattaya Music Festival to bang the drums after a 5-month delay

Published

 on 

Photo via PR PATTAYA

Pattaya Music Festival 2022 hopes to strike a chord with music lovers this weekend after a five-month delay because of the pandemic with an event planned every weekend throughout August.

The festival to rock the city has been on hold since March amid a rising number of new Covid-19 cases. Pattaya’s Songkran festival in April was also cancelled.

On July 5, the official Facebook page of Pattaya Public Relations Department, and Pattaya Music Festival, announced that the event is back. The platform also included an event schedule and locations of the festival each week.

  • First week (August 5 – 6): Three concert stages will available at Pattaya Beach near Dusit Thani Hotel, Pattaya Soi 5 -6, and Central Pattaya Junction.
  • Second week (August 12 – 20): One concert stage will be available at Jomtien Multi-Purpose Stadium
  • Third week (August 19 – 20): One concert stage will be available at Central Pattaya Junction
  • Fourth week (August 26 – 27): One concert stage will be available at Central Pattaya Junction

The event is offered with free entry, and the door will open from 5pm onward. The artist lineups include Thai singers and music bands while street food stalls will be scattered throughout the area.

Visitors must show a Covid vaccination certificate or provide an ATK test result within 72 hours of entering the musical festival gates.

Some roads will be closed during the event including the road from the Dolphin Roundabout to Chai Mongkol Temple intersection, and the road from Central Pattaya to Nipa Lodge intersection.

The car parks will be available at Tesco Lotus in northern Pattaya, Terminal 21 shopping mall, Mike shopping mall, Royal Garden Plaza, Pattaya City 8 School, Chai Mongkol Temple, and Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

According to Pattaya Deputy Mayor Thithiphan Petchtrakul, 273 officials will be hired to take care of visitors and facilitate traffic.

SOURCE: PR Pattaya | Pattaya MUSIC Festival | The Pattaya News

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

