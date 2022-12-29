German man’s yacht vanishes from Phuket, Thailand

A search is underway to locate ‘Marco Polo’, a German man’s yacht, which mysteriously vanished from a pier in Phuket, southern Thailand, yesterday morning.

At 11am, 58 year old Marco Käfer of German nationality found that his eponymous boat was missing from Phuket’s charming Nai Harn Beach in Rawai district.

Concerned Käfer was informed by a witness that three people were spotted boarding the yacht and taking it out for a joyride around Phuket’s southern coastal waters at around 8:30am.

The yachtless German travelled to Chalong Police Station and reported Marco Polo as stolen at 3.45pm.

Police contacted staff at Phuket’s Port Security Control Centre who coordinated with the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Region 3) to help launch a search for missing Marco Polo.

The authorities contacted Phuket Fisheries Port in-Port Out Control Centre whose staff notified all the fishing boats in the local area to keep their eyes peeled for Marco Polo, which could be anywhere in the Andaman Sea by now.

If you see Marco Polo, number 6451 00980, please contact the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Region 3) on 1465.

