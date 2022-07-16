Hotel cleaner finds Canadian man’s body in Pattaya field

A hotel maid discovered a Canadian man’s body in a grass field in Pattaya yesterday. The cleaner, 54 year old Da, said she had gone to the field behind the Leelawadee Hotel to pick plants. She then noticed a bad smell and followed the odour until she saw a body. At first, she thought the body might have been a dead dog, but as she got closer to it, she saw that it was a human body. Da then called the police.

Pattaya police say the hotel reported the man missing on July 12. Based on his passport found near his body, the man is identified as 79 year old Glenn. Glenn’s last name is being withheld pending family and embassy notification. Glenn had come to Thailand on July 6 to see his partner who lives in Chaiyaphum province, when he suddenly disappeared.

Police spoke to Glenn’s partner over the phone. She told them that after Glenn landed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, he went straight to Pattaya. She said she had no contact with him after that.

Glenn’s partner also told police that he had suffered from cancer, and was forgetful. She believed that he must have gone for a walk and got lost. She urged the police to find out what caused Glenn’s death.

Police inspected the hotel where Glenn stayed, and found that all his belongings were still there. Glenn was found wearing a white shirt and dark pants, with 300 Canadian dollars in the pocket. The hotel is located in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri. As of now, it remains unclear how he ended up dead in the grass field.

