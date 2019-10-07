Fire in Phuket house kills two, injures two | The Thaiger

Phuket
Fire in Phuket house kills two, injures two
PHOTO: Phuket Hot News
This morning around 3am the Ratsada Municipality fire fighters received a report about a fire at a house in Srisuchart Grand Ville village. The incident killed a two women as well as injuring two of the house owners.
The team brought two fire trucks to the scene along with an extra truck from Phuket municipality. It was a 2-storey town house on fire, on both floors, and there was a lot of smoke making it difficult to extinguish. It took about an hour to control the blaze.
The officers found 2 injured, 37 year old Chumpon Jitwarin and 27 year old Darin Panyarot, the owners of the house. After investigating the house inside, the team found two bodies. One was in front of the door on the ground floor and the other inside a bedroom on the upper floor. Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition.
They were later identified as 25 year old Supak Chantarat and her 23 year old partner Chuleeporn Hembut. Their bodies were send to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.
22 year old Akkapon Songchoo, the neighbor who witnessed the incident, said that at about 3.30am his brother and sister heard a noise that sounded like glass breaking so they went out to check and found that there was a lot of smoke coming out of the house from both floors, so they rushed to the scene and asked for help.
They also saw two people jumped from the second floor and were injured when they hit the ground. They all tried to break the glass door at the front of the house to help the other two stuck inside, but couldn’t.
The man dragged the water pipe from his house to try to extinguish the flames but the fire was too strong at this stage.
Boonmee Jitwarin, the father of Chumpon, one of the house owners, said that his son and his daughter-in-law lived in the house. His son is a pork butcher in a market.
The casualties are the niece of his daughter-in-law and her girlfriend. They only moved in 3 months before the incident. Forensic police are currently investigating the scene to identify the cause of fire. They believe that the fire started on the ground floor before expanding to the upper floor.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
Phuket
Phuket lawyer to sue his client for defamation and unpaid bills of 100 million baht
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
On September 30, Narongrit Netikietiwong, the lawyer of Chanwit Kitlertsiriwattana, Managing Director of Phukhaohokluk Company, who claims to own the land on Naka Noi Island, went to Phuket Media Association to file an official complaint against his client.
This follows a report that Chanwit made to the police, accusing the lawyer of “defrauding him”.
Narongrit explained that Chanwit went to file a report to the Royal Thai Police, saying he has been “conned by scammers” regarding the purchase of land on Naka Noi Island, east of Phuket.
Chanwit claimed that a “fraud gang” managed to con him out of 80 million baht in exchange of a land deed on Naka Noi Island.
Phuket Hot News reports that, apart from reporting to the police, Narongrit’s former client also hosted a press conference with many media mentioning the lawyer’s name and accusing him of being fraudulent. Narongrit said that the two have never met before Chanwit started hiring him.
Chanwit initially bought 24 rai of land on Naka Noi Island, on a Nor Sor 3 Kor type land title, but later received a complaint that the land was illegally owned, so Chanwit hired Narongrit as a lawyer to work on the case against the DSI who were trying to revoke the title.
Narongrit said that he succeeded and Chanwit won the case.
Later, Chanwit hired Narongrit to work on another case, this time a land fight against a Thai celebrity who owned the land just next to his. This time Chanwit offered Narongrit a 100 million baht wage if he could win the case. Narongrit had to file documents and information he gathered to Pol Gen Srivara Ransibhramanakul to prove that the Thai celebrity’s land papers were illegal. Narongrit brought Chanwit with him on the day that he filed the documents.
After filing the document, the Royal Thai Police set up a committee to work on the case and urgently sent a letter to the Director General of Department of Lands to withdraw the land paper that belonged to the celebrity.
“This means the work was accomplished back on November 16, 2017, when the Royal Thai Police sent the letter the Department of Lands to withdraw the papers. The 80 million baht that Chanwit claimed as payment in the news isn’t true. I haven’t received anything from him.”
After winning the case against the Thai celebrity, the outstanding payments went from 100 million to 180 million baht, including all the services provided to make Chanwit’s land paper valid.
He checked with the Royal Forest Department, Area 12, about the condition of the land and found that the land wasn’t located in a permanent forest nor a preserved forest so he managed to get an “ownership certificate” from the Royal Forest Department for his client.
Chanwit expanded the land in his possession from 50 – 70 rai.
Chanwit insisted to have land papers for the property which took a long time from the Thalang land office to the administrative court. However, in the end, the lawyer succeeded on getting Chanwit ownership of the land, which means his job was done.
Chanwit then made another contract hiring him to work on the land papers. On the contract signing date, when Chanwit had to pay him the first amount of 5 million baht, Chanwit said he didn’t have money and cancelled all the contracts they had made.
Later on, Chanwit spoke to the media claiming that his lawyer “is a fraud”.
“I want to ask if this is called fraud or not? I want to ask Chanwit to think if he already paid me 100 million baht or not? I cannot issue the land papers for him but I did my job as a lawyer and made him able to own the land,” Narongrit said.
He said that Chanwit’s news that was released to the media damaged his reputation and he is going to sue Chanwit for defamation as well as other charges.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
Events
Mah Songs parade through Phuket Town exciting tourists and locals
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
Today, the Sapam and Bangku Shrines started their Mah Song parade, also known as ‘Lew Geng’ around the the main city of Phuket, in Phuket Town on the island’s east coast. The parades in the annual vegetarian festival are are feature of the 10 day event and attract thousands of tourists to the island in increasing numbers every year. The traditions of the Phuket vegetarian festival are based on ancient Chinese traditions of appeasing the gods to rid the bad luck and invite prosperity for the next year.
Much of Phuket’s Thai population are ethnically Thai-Chinese following the days when Chinese traders plied the Malacca Strait when Phuket was an important tradition hub between the East and West.
The parades were filled with both male and female Mah Song who had pierced their cheeks earlier in the morning in elaborate, secretive ceremonies, using different types of items from smaller steel skewers and swords, up to large tools and machinery items.
It’s believed that the display of piercings, and the parades around the streets with fireworks, will eliminate unfortunate events from people who join the vegetarian festival.
Some of the items used in the piercing process are originals as spoken about in legend, including swords and traditional lances from the five precincts in China. But some of them are weapons that are not mentioned in the legend. Recently the items have been getting larger and more bizarre, thought to be more for the cameras and the tourists as ‘shock value’, and less about the original traditions.
The parades from Sapam and Bangku Shrines were heading to the Saphan Hin Cape in order to collect the holy joss stick and candle smoke and bring it back to their shrines.
Along the parade, there were thousands of locals as well as tourists who were mainly dressed in white and gathered to observe and welcome the noisy parade, even though it was raining at the time when the parade was passing the intersection at the Standard Charter Bank Building in Phuket Town.
The crowd remained on the sidewalk and observed the parade until the last row. If you get too close to the parade you are in real danger of ending up with a firecracker at your feet or being overwhelmed by the smoke.
Many Phuket Town locals – residents and shops, living along the parade route, set up a worship table and lit up fire crackers in front of their houses to encourage the Mah Songs to stop by and bless the family.
The route of the parades started from the entrances of the shrines, moved along Thepkasattri Road and through Phuket old town before reaching Saphan Hin park. Tomorrow, the parade will start from the Samkong Shrine and also tour around the city.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
Events
OPINION: Phuket’s Vegetarian Festival is now for the tourists, not the locals
OPINION: Pruth Kulprasit
Phuket’s vegetarian Festival is an annual event steeped in ancient Chinese mysticism and fused with local island traditions and Buddhism. It’s a cacophony of noise, spiritualism, body piercing and rather bland vegetarian food. For the tourist or expat that witnesses the parades, fire-walking and ceremonies for the first time it’s a shock to the senses.For local Thai-Chinese, it’s a riveting annual festival. But some locals fear that it has changed too much to cater for the cameras and tourists.
Pruth Kulprasit told The Thaiger that the real meaning of the the festival is being lost amongst the smoke of the parades…
I wonder how many people, including tourists and locals, actually know the history and meaning of the Vegetarian Festival, because it is nothing like it was in the past.
If people were to judge the festival solely by what they see and hear now, then their reaction will most likely be one of fear, dismay or misunderstanding.
A lot of people avoid viewing the ancient traditions because of the crowds, traffic, excessive and dangerous use of firecrackers, and teenagers riding their motorbikes around like gangsters.
The younger crowd wear the traditional white outfits, symbolizing that they are following the rules of the Vegetarian Festival. However, though they are eating vegetarian food, they are still smoking, drinking and behaving badly, ripping down the streets at high speed.
Another difference between the traditional festival and what we have now is the way in which firecrackers are used. Traditionally, firecrackers are thrown at the ma song to scare evil spirits away. However, people now throw them at oncoming motorbikes, pedestrians and automobiles with potentially dangerous results.
On top of all of this, most places celebrating will play a Da Bei Zhou (a Buddhist chant) to help people feel at peace, but now we hear the chant remixed and polluted by the annoying cliche of drum and bass.
The main point of the Vegetarian Festival is to slow down, pray to the Chinese Gods at the shrines, and to be kind to yourself and other people. However, the Vegetarian Festival has turned into an intrusive and so-called ‘trendy’ event where people think it’s good enough to wear white and eat vegetarian food for 10 days. They have forgotten that the event is not just about cleansing one’s body; it’s about cleansing your mind and spirit as well.
