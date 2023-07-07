Elderly man and young woman severely injured in Phuket accident

Picture by Eakkapop Thongtub.

A tragic biking accident occurred yesterday on Thepkrasattri Road in Phuket involving an elderly man and a young woman. Seventy-three year old Anek Amnuaychokchai was eagerly boarding a songthaew when he was struck by a motorbike riding at high speed.

The 25 year old woman operating the motorbike, identified as Acting Sub Lieutenant Fadiya Munoh, was hurled into the back of the bus due to the impact. Both individuals sustained severe injuries and were promptly rushed to the hospital by local emergency services.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Fadiyah is a member of the police force, military, or another organisation. Lt. Col. Thanyapisit Muangchan from the Thalang Police Station was notified about the incident yesterday and is currently leading the ongoing investigation.

On arrival, Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers and members of the Srisoonthorn Municipality Rescue Unit found the injured Anek still lying at the back of the songthaew. They quickly administered first aid before rushing both Anek and Fadiya to Thalang Hospital, reported The Phuket News.

Shin Sittisak, a 64 year old songthaew driver who witnessed the incident, provided police with his account, saying that Anek was waiting by the side of the road and signalled for the songthaew to stop. Shin obeyed, pulling over to let the senior citizen on board. However, as Anek was about to climb into the songthaew, he was blindsided by Fadiya ‘s red Honda PCX.

Follow us on :













The motorbike, according to Sittisak, was speeding when it crashed into the songthaew. Due to the forward momentum, Fadiya crashed against the songthaew, causing immediate injury to herself and Anek.

In the drive to provide the most accurate depiction of the events, police are still actively investigating the accident. It remains to be seen what consequences, if any, there will be for the involved parties, particularly Fadiya.