Covid-19 testing units ready for tourists at Phuket International Airport | The Thaiger

Phuket
Covid-19 testing units ready for tourists at Phuket International Airport
Covid-19 mobile testing units are now stationed at the Phuket International Airport, ready to test foreign tourists, but there’s been some confusion exactly when they will arrive. Foreign tourists on the Special Tourist Visa were set to fly in from Guangzhou, China and arrive in Phuket today, then the Phuket governor said the trip is postponed, and then the Thai Health Minister said the travellers are still arriving today.
Officials from the Ministry of Public Health were at the Phuket airport yesterday and handed over 3 Covid-19 testing unit trucks. The mobile test labs are intended to collect samples test foreign tourists for the virus when they arrive (whenever that is), according to the director of the ministry’s Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention in Bangkok, Anek Mungaomklang.
“The trucks can be used to collect test samples and go to conduct tests in other areas quickly. It will also reduce tourists’ time waiting for test results at the airport.”
Medical staff use glove attachments on the lab window to conduct the tests without coming in contact with the tourists. A microphone in the van allows them to communicate with those outside.
Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said during a video broadcast yesterday that he asked for the trip to be delayed because many locals fear the tourists could cause a second wave of Covid-19 infections. Anek says tourists will be Covid-19 free and 100% safe before leaving their alternative state quarantine hotels.
“Local people can count on our quality lab system for sure.”
He says the ministry is responsible for putting measures in place to prevent another outbreak.
“For local government, they have to well prepare alternative local quarantine venues and others to avoid problems from having tourists in Phuket.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
ภูเก็ตรองอธิบดีกรมควบคุมโรค เผยประสิทธิภาพระบบแล็บตรวจโควิด-19 ท่าอากาศยานภูเก็ต มีความพร้อม 100 เปอร์เซ็นต์…
Posted by ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต on Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Visa
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
If you were a traveller, trying to get accurate information about how and when you could return to Thailand, you’d be rightfully confused. So are we. Now it emerges that the arrival of the first Special Tourist Visa travellers, headed for Phuket, has been postponed at least until the end of the month. Scheduled charter flights for Scandinavian and Chinese travellers have been pushed forward to at least the end of October. Then again, the Thai Health Minister has said that the first plane is, indeed, arriving today.
The Thai government first proposed, then confirmed, details about a new, highly regulated Special Tourist Visa, the STV. Then it was announced that the first ‘batch’ of STV tourists would arrive from Scandinavian countries and China in October and November, in Phuket. Then the Phuket Governor announced that he hadn’t been formally told about the arrangements and that he’d “read it in the local media”. That was followed up by an announcement that the first arrivals would be delayed until after the end of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, October 25.
Just as the first passengers were scheduled to arrive, the arrival dates have been shuffled forward again as, according to local Phuket tourism officials, “preparation for receiving foreign travellers are not complete”.
But just to add further confusion, the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, contradicted that information yesterday afternoon and said that a plane of Chinese tourists were still due to arrive by a special charter flight to Phuket today. Phuket airport officials have also said they’re 100% ready with hundreds of trained personnel “to ensure that the plane of an estimated 150 Chinese Nationals from Guangzhou are safely processed”.
The number of tourists, the preparations, confirmed flights, precise arrangements – all up in the air. The Phuket Governor, Thai Public Health Minister, TAT Governor and Phuket Airport officials are all saying different things.
The first group of 300 (or only 150?) Chinese tourists and businessmen from Guangzhou, scheduled to arrive on the southern island today, will not permitted to travel. It’s been reported in Khaosod English that the Thai government won’t offer them refunds for accommodation, insurance, flights, along with any other costs they had incurred so far to obtain their STVs
Yuthasak Supasorn, the TAT governor, says the arrangements for their travel should be treated as a postponement, not a cancellation.
“…there’s no need for those refunds, because their trip is not cancelled, it’s just delayed.”
Little has been published about the impending, now delayed, travellers… where they are travelling, where they are staying, the costs and arrangements of their flights, beyond the knowledge that they were flying to Phuket on a chartered Air Asia flight. But Yuthasak expressed his confidence that the STV “will be implemented later this month” when all the necessary measures and procedures are put in place.
Another batch of Scandinavian travellers was set to arrive on October 21 but that date has now been thrown into doubt by the Phuket Governor’s announcement on Tuesday that the island should wait until after the Vegetarian Festival (which finishes on October 25).
But, again, Yuthasak assured reporters yesterday that would arrive before the end of October “for sure”.
The Special Tourist Visa is the first official attempt at allowing some sort of tourism back into Thailand but comes with a hefty price tag and lots of conditions and regulations. There are also a limited amount of countries from where the travellers are considered “low risk”.
People, who have contacted the US embassy and consulates, for example, are being told that US citizens are not currently being considered for travel under the STV.
Phuket
Special Tourist Visa flight to Phuket delayed, tourists to arrive after the Vegetarian Festival
The country’s first tourists to arrive since April’s border closures are not arriving tomorrow as originally expected. Phuket ‘s governor now says they’ll be arriving after the island’s annual Vegetarian Festival which runs from October 17 to 25. He hasn’t clarified when he requested the delay for foreign tourists to start coming back to Phuket, and he hasn’t confirm exactly when the first tourists are expected, except that it will be after October 25.
The first group of foreigners to arrive on the new Special Tourist Visa were set to fly in from China on a chartered AirAsia flight and arrive at the Phuket International Airport tomorrow. In a video posted on the local government’s Facebook page, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said the decision to delay the flight was due to locals’ fears that the tourists could cause a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
“I have already requested that foreigners arrive after the Vegetarian Festival ends… The decision was made to make people feel more comfortable (with tourists arriving.)”
Many have also been critical of the governor’s decision to allow the the Vegetarian Festival to take place this month. The festival, more known for the acts of self-mutilation than its vegetarian food, will need to follow “new normal” protocols. The “mah songs,” who channel spirits during the event and often practice self-mutilation, will travel in vehicles during the street possessions and crowd control will be enforced. Some of the main ceremonies, as well as acts like fire walking, are banned.
“Many Thais from other provinces will come to the festival, and there were concerns that foreigners coming to watch the festival may bring the virus to Phuket … I thank the Phuket shrines for their efforts to comply with the health protection measures needed. The decision whether or not to hold the festival was reconsidered again and again. It took a long time to think about (whether or not to hold) the Vegetarian Festival this year, but it will go ahead because it is a part of Phuket’s traditions.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Phuket
Phuket church group come to the rescue of suffering soi dog
Members of the Zion of God Church in Phuket came to the rescue of a suffering street dog last Saturday after finding the poor pooch outside the church in Talad Nuea with maggot-infest head wounds.
The group contacted Soi Dog Foundation for help who confirmed they would dispatch their animal rescue officers to collect the dog the following day. Fearing he might stray from the church grounds before then, the group rushed him to Thong Lor Chalong Phuket Pet Hospital in Chalong where he received some initial treatment and was admitted overnight. He was transported to the Soi Dog shelter in Mai Khao on Sunday, October 4.
Soi Dog veterinarian Kirati Mongkolmarn confirmed that the dog, who has been named Orlan, will receive wound reconstruction surgery at the shelter’s state-of-the-art dog hospital once he is strong enough for the procedure. He will also receive ongoing treatment for a number of health issues, including severe anaemia, dermatitis, a tick infestation and a suspected blood parasite.
“For a 10 year old dog like Orlan, living on the streets is difficult. He has many health issues and severe maggot wounds on his left eye and left ear which we believe he has had for at least 2 weeks. Thank you to everyone who took the time and effort to help him. We will be monitoring his condition closely and hope he will recover soon.”
Rachaporn Kornkumpanart, one of the church’s worship team who co-ordinated Orlan’s rescue, urged the public to help street animals in their communities where possible.
“If a dog receives treatment quickly, they will have a better chance of survival and recovery. Therefore, I would like to ask people in our community to keep an eye out for street animals in need and give them a hand if possible.”
We’re wishing Orlan better days ahead and a swift recovery, and a big thanks to the member of the Church who took the time and trouble to help the street dog get a second chance and a better future.
To report a sick or injured street dog or cat in Phuket to Soi Dog during shelter hours (Monday-Friday 8am-5pm)…
EMAIL: clinic@soidog.org
TELEPHONE: 076 681 029
