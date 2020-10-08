image
image
Phuket

Covid-19 testing units ready for tourists at Phuket International Airport

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Covid-19 testing units ready for tourists at Phuket International Airport | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต
Covid-19 mobile testing units are now stationed at the Phuket International Airport, ready to test foreign tourists, but there’s been some confusion exactly when they will arrive. Foreign tourists on the Special Tourist Visa were set to fly in from Guangzhou, China and arrive in Phuket today, then the Phuket governor said the trip is postponed, and then the Thai Health Minister said the travellers are still arriving today.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Health were at the Phuket airport yesterday and handed over 3 Covid-19 testing unit trucks. The mobile test labs are intended to collect samples test foreign tourists for the virus when they arrive (whenever that is), according to the director of the ministry’s Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention in Bangkok, Anek Mungaomklang.

“The trucks can be used to collect test samples and go to conduct tests in other areas quickly. It will also reduce tourists’ time waiting for test results at the airport.”

Medical staff use glove attachments on the lab window to conduct the tests without coming in contact with the tourists. A microphone in the van allows them to communicate with those outside.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said during a video broadcast yesterday that he asked for the trip to be delayed because many locals fear the tourists could cause a second wave of Covid-19 infections. Anek says tourists will be Covid-19 free and 100% safe before leaving their alternative state quarantine hotels.

“Local people can count on our quality lab system for sure.”

He says the ministry is responsible for putting measures in place to prevent another outbreak.

“For local government, they have to well prepare alternative local quarantine venues and others to avoid problems from having tourists in Phuket.”

SOURCE: Phuket News

ภูเก็ตรองอธิบดีกรมควบคุมโรค เผยประสิทธิภาพระบบแล็บตรวจโควิด-19 ท่าอากาศยานภูเก็ต มีความพร้อม 100 เปอร์เซ็นต์…

Posted by ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต on Wednesday, 7 October 2020

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Issan John

    October 8, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    … and the tests are how accurate?

    93 to 97%? … and that’s assuming that the virus has had time to develop, which takes 3 to 14 days …

    That’s some 40 incorrect results for a standard international flight – which is reduced by a factor of over 1,000 with 14 days quarantine and tests during and at the end of quarantine.

    The quality of the current tests is simply not good enough yet to end the need for quarantine.

  2. Avatar

    Nipral

    October 8, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    This tale of Chinese tourists is getting ludicrous not to say moronic.
    Let’s admit that this government is getting utterly funny with this incredible story.
    Keep going folks, we like it !
    But how are you gonna explain that none shows up eventually ???!!!

  3. Avatar

    TS

    October 8, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Boss! the plane boss the plane! 😄

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

