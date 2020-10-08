Anti-corruption commission to re-investigate handling of “Boss” hit-and-run case | The Thaiger

The “Boss” hit-and-run saga drags on, with the National Anti-Corruption Commission saying it’s received a copy of an independent report on the handling of the case and plans to compare it with its own findings. The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission has submitted its report to the NACC, with Niwatchai Kasemmongkol from the NACC saying it will be compared to the NACC’s own findings, in addition to the testimony of several police officers who worked on the case.

Meanwhile, as investigation follows investigation, the whereabouts of the Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, remain unknown. Assistant national police chief, Charuwat Waisaya, says officers are concerned about the chances of finding and returning him to Thailand to face the charges against him. So far, 7 police officers have been implicated in the anti-corruption commission’s report, accused of mismanaging the case against Boss and colluding to get him off. The report claims their deliberate failure to procure an arrest warrant is what enabled the accused to flee the country.

Although Interpol has issued a red notice for Boss, Charuwat says this is not actually an arrest warrant. He says all the red notice does is allow Thai police to work with their foreign counterparts, alongside the Foreign Ministry, in attempting to find out where Boss currently is. Once his location is established, the move to extradite him can begin.

An independent inquiry into the original handling of the case laid the blame squarely with police and prosecutors. The inquiry was ordered by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and led by former NACC commissioner, Vicha Mahakun. After taking delivery of the report, the PM submitted it to the PACC to investigate those accused of mis-managing the case. With the PACC having returned their findings to the NACC, the NACC now plans to re-examine every occurrence in the ongoing saga, from the original investigation right up to the decision in July to drop all charges.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post