image
image
Crime

Anti-corruption commission to re-investigate handling of “Boss” hit-and-run case

Maya Taylor

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Anti-corruption commission to re-investigate handling of “Boss” hit-and-run case | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
The “Boss” hit-and-run saga drags on, with the National Anti-Corruption Commission saying it’s received a copy of an independent report on the handling of the case and plans to compare it with its own findings. The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission has submitted its report to the NACC, with Niwatchai Kasemmongkol from the NACC saying it will be compared to the NACC’s own findings, in addition to the testimony of several police officers who worked on the case.

Meanwhile, as investigation follows investigation, the whereabouts of the Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, remain unknown. Assistant national police chief, Charuwat Waisaya, says officers are concerned about the chances of finding and returning him to Thailand to face the charges against him. So far, 7 police officers have been implicated in the anti-corruption commission’s report, accused of mismanaging the case against Boss and colluding to get him off. The report claims their deliberate failure to procure an arrest warrant is what enabled the accused to flee the country.

Although Interpol has issued a red notice for Boss, Charuwat says this is not actually an arrest warrant. He says all the red notice does is allow Thai police to work with their foreign counterparts, alongside the Foreign Ministry, in attempting to find out where Boss currently is. Once his location is established, the move to extradite him can begin.

An independent inquiry into the original handling of the case laid the blame squarely with police and prosecutors. The inquiry was ordered by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and led by former NACC commissioner, Vicha Mahakun. After taking delivery of the report, the PM submitted it to the PACC to investigate those accused of mis-managing the case. With the PACC having returned their findings to the NACC, the NACC now plans to re-examine every occurrence in the ongoing saga, from the original investigation right up to the decision in July to drop all charges.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    James

    October 8, 2020 at 11:07 am

    The anti-corruption-commission must be overrun by cases in Thailand.

    I love the country and stay there quite a number of months per year and so corruption there does not affect me as I am only a visitor with no rights anyway but I don’t know how the Thai population put up with it on a daily basis as corruption seems to be at every level.

    I wonder if the farangs with long temporary visas such as retirement visas are annoyed by the corruption, I know they have no say or allowed opinions otherwise they will be kicked out but still it must be annoying for them?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Bangkok

17 year old student allegedly raped 12 year old multiple times at Bangkok school

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

17 year old student allegedly raped 12 year old multiple times at Bangkok school | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A 17 year old student allegedly admitted to police that he raped a 12 year old student multiple times at their school in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district. The teenager is facing charges of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 15 and taking a minor somewhere against their will.

The alleged sexual assault happened in August. The teenager allegedly raped the girl 14 times in a room behind the school’s auditorium. The teen then told the girl not to tell anyone, police say.

The girl’s mother noticed her daughter didn’t want to go to school. When the girl told her mother what happened, her parents filed a complaint with Suwinthawong police.

If found guilty of sexual intercourse with a minor, the teenager could face 3 to 15 years in prison as well as a fine between 6,000 baht and 30,000 baht. If found guilty of taking a minor against their will, he could face 4 to 20 years in prison.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Bangkok

Dive team searches for couple’s bodies in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Dive team searches for couple&#8217;s bodies in Bangkok&#8217;s Chao Phraya river | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily News

A dive team was sent to Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river early this morning to search for the bodies of 2 people who are believed to have been swept away by the river’s current. The current was so strong, divers had to stop their search until the water was more calm.

The couple was seen walking to a pier by the Rama VIII Bridge. Witnesses say they then heard screaming from the river and ran to help. People called the police and tried throwing objects in the river for the man and woman to grab hold of. But the current was strong and the couple was swept up by the waves, disappearing under the surface, according to witnesses.

The Bowon Mongkol police called the local rescue team around 2am this morning. 2 teams of divers searched for the bodies for about an hour and a half, but were unable to find any trace of the couple’s bodies.

A bag of female clothes was found at the pier, but nothing with the couple’s identities were left behind. Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Crime

Group of security guards allegedly gang up on 2 police officers

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Group of security guards allegedly gang up on 2 police officers | The Thaiger
PHOTO: ejan

A large group of security guards allegedly had a fight with 2 police officers at a popular seafood restaurant in Bangkok. It started when officers went to the restaurant as customers and started arguing with the table next to them. An officer poured water on a customer at the table and then security guards intervened, telling both men to come outside the restaurant.

One officer resisted, attacking a security guard as he was being dragged out of the restaurant, Thai media reports. An off duty security guard, who was a customer at the restaurant, tried to intervene and was injured in the incident.

The head of the restaurant’s security team, identified as “Mister A,” says the 2 police officers started an argument at the restaurant and were shouting nonstop. Guards tried to intervene, but the men didn’t listen and attacked a security guard, he says. The situation escalated when the men were taken outside and a video shows more than a dozen security guards ganging up on the men. One man was seen lying on the ground with a number of guards in uniform around him.

Mister A says he realised the 2 men were police officers and told Thai media he wishes to publicly apologise for the incident. So far, 9 of the 13 guards allegedly involved in the incident have reported to police, along with the restaurant owner and manager.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

