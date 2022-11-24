Phuket
CCTV across Phuket to be integrated as part of “Phuket Crime-Free”
Phuket Governor Narong launched a new initiative earlier this week called “Phuket Crime-Free.”
As part of the initiative, Phuket officials are making some innovations on the island province’s CCTV networks. CCTV networks across Phuket will now be integrated into one system.
On Tuesday, there was a mass signing of an MoU between agencies and government offices involved. This included 12 municipalities, six tambon administrative organisations, the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), and others.
All the agencies involved are responsible for maintaining the CCTV networks already under their purview, and they must help make available connections for all other agencies to access their networks, The Phuket News reported.
All police stations must have two officers available to monitor the network at all times.
Under Phuket Crime-Free, police are to provide “white areas for foreigners,” meaning crime and drug-free areas. “White” refers to “purity.” The initiative will be carried out in three phases.
In the first phase, there will be professional police screenings of tourists and items arriving in Phuket. This will involve integrating activities between Phuket Immigration, the Port Customs House, the Marine Office, and Phuket Provincial Police.
In the second phase, government agencies will work with the private sector to “create social responsibility.” This will involve meetings and MoUs, as well as private organisations registering with various administrative divisions.
In the third phase, officers will perform random drug and criminal inspections. The purpose is to build white “shelters” or areas to help build confidence among tourists.
The Phuket Crime-Free initiative comes after Phuket’s tourist hub of Patong has had major drug crackdowns. Last week, Patong Police and Kathu district officials conducted random drug tests on Bangla Road, despite floods. The team targeted touts working on the road who are registered as living in Kathu.
The day before that, Patong Police set up two checkpoints at both ends of Bangla Road. Police checked people for weapons, and illegal drugs and whether some of those suspects were on their wanted list.
Will Phuket official’s latest crime-fighting effort, Phuket Crime-Free, work? We’ll see.
