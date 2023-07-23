Bluebottle influx at Phuket’s Layan Beach: officials urge caution

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Layan Beach has seen the arrival of Portuguese man-o-war, commonly referred to as ‘bluebottles’, washed ashore by the tide. Beachgoers are urged to observe caution and remain vigilant in light of this current issue.

This concern was brought to the public awareness by an avid reader of Phuket News who discovered four to five bluebottles on the shoreline on a recent Thursday. The largest was roughly about hand-size, igniting immediate alarm.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that bluebottles have appeared on Phuket’s shores. These creatures are regularly swept ashore in Phuket, depending on wind conditions. The last confirmed sighting of Portuguese man-o-war came a month ago.

Despite recent weather changes leading to a more frequent reporting of bluebottles washed ashore, no official warnings concerning this issue have been issued on any Phuket beaches. However, it has been observed that once bluebottles have been detected on a west coast beach, they tend to be discovered on other neighbouring beaches in a similar pattern.

In order to educate the general public, it needs to be reiterated that bluebottles, also called Portuguese man-o-war, are not jellyfish. This common misconception is primarily due to their similar visual appearance. Lifeguards in Phuket recommend that in the event of a sting, the victim should immediately seek assistance from nearby lifeguards or rush to a medical facility.

The utmost caution is advised to be exercised to not touch or rub the stung area as this can exacerbate the situation.

For minor cases, initial self-treatment can be attempted by washing the affected area with seawater – importantly, not freshwater – and removing any visible tentacles. To alleviate pain, the injured area can be soaked in warm water for approximately twenty minutes. Regardless, it must be emphasised that obtaining professional medical assistance should always be the primary mode of action.

While this recent influx of bluebottles could be alarming for many, authorities assure that the situation is being monitored closely. It is encouraged for beachgoers to remain alert and enjoy the coastline while being aware of their surroundings.

